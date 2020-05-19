10 things to do this week

19.05 - 26.05 2020
1

Catch fest best

19.05.2020

Until 18 June Luxembourg City Film Festival is showcasing the best of its extensive back catalogue on VOD.lu.

Podcast: "It's possible in future we will have packs"

News Current affairs 19.05.2020 Jess Bauldry
A Eurasian wolf is pictured in the wild. According to Laurent Schley, it is very unlikely people will ever encounter a wolf, but not impossible.

A Eurasian wolf is pictured in the wild. According to Laurent Schley, it is very unlikely people will ever encounter a wolf, but not impossible.

Photo: Shutterstock

After an absence of over 100 years, grey wolves appear to be returning to the region. Evidence from three separate incidents since 2017 show the presence of wolves from two different populations in Luxembourg.

While the first two appear to have moved on, biologist and assistant director of the nature and forests agency Laurent Schley does not rule out the prospect of wolves settling in the region. In this podcast, recorded on 15 May, he says: “It is possible in future we will have packs, for sure. Packs covering our country and neighbouring countries. For the moment, we don't really know."

The likelihood of encountering a wolf in Luxembourg remains, however “very, very, very low. But it’s not impossible," he said.

Schley himself had the fortune to see wolves in the wild during a trip to Canada. He has yet to see a wolf in the wild in Luxembourg.

Laurent Schley audio podcast wolf luxembourg environment agency