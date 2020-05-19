Podcast: "It's possible in future we will have packs"

After an absence of over 100 years, grey wolves appear to be returning to the region. Evidence from three separate incidents since 2017 show the presence of wolves from two different populations in Luxembourg.
While the first two appear to have moved on, biologist and assistant director of the nature and forests agency Laurent Schley does not rule out the prospect of wolves settling in the region. In this podcast, recorded on 15 May, he says: “It is possible in future we will have packs, for sure. Packs covering our country and neighbouring countries. For the moment, we don't really know."
The likelihood of encountering a wolf in Luxembourg remains, however “very, very, very low. But it’s not impossible," he said.
Schley himself had the fortune to see wolves in the wild during a trip to Canada. He has yet to see a wolf in the wild in Luxembourg.