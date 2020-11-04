Police issue 150 warnings in pandemic patrols

Police have issued 150 warnings in recent days related to pandemic measures--the majority of which were for curfew breaches by individuals.
According to police, a fifth of warnings were issued during large scale controls in the capital on Saturday night, in the city centre, Clausen, Cents and the Gluck tunnel, of which one is pictured.
“Most of the violations found were committed by private individuals who were late and without good reason,” Luxembourg police said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Last week, police took action against 20 people or businesses for failing to comply with measures to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
One instance concerned a grocery store owner whose staff were not wearing masks. After explaining the regulations, police returned a few hours later to find staff were still not wearing masks.
In Wiltz, a private party was dissolved on Friday evening, with about 20 people present.
Police have said they will continue curfew checks nationwide, between 11pm and 6am.
Anyone outside of their home at that time with a justifiable reason, should carry a document clearly stating their curfew exemption.