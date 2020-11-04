10 things to do this week

03.11 - 10.11 2020
Join election analysis

05.11.2020

Pulitzer prizewinning journalist David Schrieberg will join editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts for a Delano Live Chat to discuss the outcome of Tuesday’s US presidential elections.

Police issue 150 warnings in pandemic patrols

News Picture of the day 04.11.2020 Jess Bauldry

Police have issued 150 warnings in recent days related to pandemic measures--the majority of which were for curfew breaches by individuals.

Photo: Luxembourg Police

According to police, a fifth of warnings were issued during large scale controls in the capital on Saturday night, in the city centre, Clausen, Cents and the Gluck tunnel, of which one is pictured.

“Most of the violations found were committed by private individuals who were late and without good reason,” Luxembourg police said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Last week, police took action against 20 people or businesses for failing to comply with measures to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

One instance concerned a grocery store owner whose staff were not wearing masks. After explaining the regulations, police returned a few hours later to find staff were still not wearing masks.

In Wiltz, a private party was dissolved on Friday evening, with about 20 people present.

Police have said they will continue curfew checks nationwide, between 11pm and 6am.

Anyone outside of their home at that time with a justifiable reason, should carry a document clearly stating their curfew exemption.

