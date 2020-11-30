Police recruitment drive to cost extra €45m by 2024

Luxembourg’s police force aims to recruit 207 officers per year between 2021 and 2024, increasing staff costs by around €45m.
Internal security minister Henri Kox presented the plans to lawmakers on 27 November during discussions on next year’s budget. In 2021, police staff will cost €228.4m, an increase of €23m compared to this year. By 2024, personnel costs are expected to reach €250.7m.
Around a quarter of all state hires next year will be within the police force, Kox said. The government plans to recruit more than 1,000 staff in different categories, having decided not to cut down on hiring plans in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
At the end of 2019, there were 29,320 people working for the state, including 18,500 civil servants who earn an average gross monthly salary of €8,500. State salary costs in total amount to €2.9bn annually.
Public administrations had until mid-November to submit hiring needs to the government, which will decide how the other three quarters of vacancies will be filled.
The police budget also includes €7,000 foreseen for arms and bullet-proof vests for each officer, amounting to €2.8m in 2021, up from €2.4m this year.