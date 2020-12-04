Poll: LSAP on rise as CSV continues downward spiral

If elections would have taken place in November 2020, socialist party LSAP would’ve gained two seats according to the latest Politmonitor carried out by TNS Ilres.
In the survey carried out on behalf of RTL and Luxembourg Wort throughout last month, over 1,800 Luxembourg residents were asked how they would have voted if elections had taken place this November.
Unsurprisingly, a Politmonitor in October, had already indicated that health minister Paulette Lenert was the most popular politician in the country, the LSAP continues to gain support. If elections would have taken place in November, the socialist party would have been able to secure 19.8% of the vote, ever so slightly behind prime minister Xavier Bettel's DP with 19.9%. In comparison to survey results from June, LSAP has gained a remarkable 3.4% share of the vote, whereas DP was down 0.7%.
CSV on a downward spiral
Things are looking less rosey for the biggest opposition party, the CSV. Although it remains in the pole position with 25.7% of the vote, it continues on a downward spiral with a 3.2% decline compared to October 2018 election results (28.9%). That would transfer to a loss of four seats in parliament, from the 21 it won in October 2018 to 17 in November 2020.
The DP and LSAP on the other hand would both gain two seats, resulting in them having 14 and 12 seats respectively.
Compared to the last survey carried out in June 2020 however, the DP would lose one seat and the LSAP would gain two.
Déi Gréng, contrary to its coalition partners, would lose one seat compared to the 2018 elections, also recording a 3.6% decrease in votes since October 2018.