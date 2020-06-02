Population tested for covid-19, as of 1 June 2020

59,988 Luxembourg residents and 15,606 non-residents have been tested for covid-19 since the beginning of the crisis, the health ministry said on Monday.
That means roughly one-tenth of the population has been tested.
Out of the 75,594 total tests conducted, 4,019 people have tested positive for covid-19. Of those, 3,248 were Luxembourg residents, equivalent to about 0.5% of the population.
The government has begun a large-scale testing programme that aims to eventually allow 100% of Luxembourg residents and cross-border commuters get tested, if they opt to do so.