02.06 - 09.06 2020
Join BLM protest

05.06.2020

Anti-racism feminist movement Lëtz Rise Up is organising a peaceful demonstration outside the US embassy on Friday.

Population tested for covid-19, as of 1 June 2020

News Number of the day 02.06.2020 Aaron Grunwald

59,988 Luxembourg residents and 15,606 non-residents have been tested for covid-19 since the beginning of the crisis, the health ministry said on Monday.

That means roughly one-tenth of the population has been tested.

Out of the 75,594 total tests conducted, 4,019 people have tested positive for covid-19. Of those, 3,248 were Luxembourg residents, equivalent to about 0.5% of the population.

The government has begun a large-scale testing programme that aims to eventually allow 100% of Luxembourg residents and cross-border commuters get tested, if they opt to do so.

