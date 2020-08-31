Porsche Supercup: Pereira back on top

Luxembourg driver Dylan Pereira is well positioned to win the title in Italy next weekend.
Dylan Pereira is on the verge of claiming the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020 title after finishing second at Spa-Francorchamps at the weekend. With the final race of the season scheduled for Monza in Italy, ahead of the Italian F1 Grand Prix, next weekend, Pereira leads the championship by four points from Dutch driver Larry ten Voorde, who could only place fifth in Belgium.
Pereira was beaten by just 0.6 seconds on the demanding Spa-Francorchamps circuit by Turkey’s Ayhancan Güven, who nevertheless still languishes in third place in the season standings. Pereira had been in third place behind his BWT Lechner Racing team mate Jaxon Evans of New Zealand until a few laps from the finish, when he took advantage of the Kiwi driver hitting dirt on the track and overtook while Evans was forced to use an emergency exit.
The Luxembourger managed to close the gap on Güven in first place but was never in a position to take the lead. “I was faster than Ayhancan, but it wasn’t enough to really attack,” Pereira is cited as saying by Speedcafe.com.
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2020, standings after 7 of 8 races
1. Dylan Pereira (Luxembourg/BWT Lechner Racing), 134 points
2. Larry ten Voorde (Netherlands/Team GP Elite), 130 points
3. Ayhancan Güven (Turkey/Martinet by Alméras), 113 points