Post-Brexit higher ed bodies united

In light of Brexit, a total of 36 major UK and international organisations, including the University of Luxembourg, have reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together.
“We call on our national governments and the European Commission to act on the commitments of the political declaration and work swiftly to agree a basis for continued collaboration through the UK’s full association to Horizon Europe and Erasmus+,” according to the signatories in the written statement.
“Swift agreement in this area of clear mutual benefit would be good for all of us and should be reached before the end of 2020.”
During the transition period, to last until 31 December 2020, the UK will remain a full member of Horizon 2020 and Erasmus+, and no changes should impact that, including for projects that run past that grace period. But negotiations are still anticipated on the UK’s role in these two programmes thereafter, so the signatories are calling on governments and the European Commission to explore replacement schemes at national levels if the UK’s participation in such programmes is discontinued.
In addition to the University of Luxembourg, signatories include Universities UK, the European University Association, the Guild of European Research-Intensive Universities and the Confederation of British Industry, among others.