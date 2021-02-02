The Post esport competition is back for its 2nd edition

Qualifications for the second edition of the "Post eSports Masters" will start in March 2021, with players competing in the same games as last year, but in a different format.
After the electronic sports competition was launched in 2020 it is already changing its format and accordingly also its name for this second edition, from "Post eSports League" it will now be known as the "Post Esports Masters".
The three games remain the same. But for Fifa and Clash Royale, the players will, this time, compete during a championship between April and May, before participating in a cup in June. Accordingly, there will potentially be two champion titles to be won per discipline. For the League of Legends, the teams will meet at a giant tournament over several weeks.
Before that, players will have to go through qualifying phases, on 20 and 21 March for Fifa and Clash Royale and on 8 and 9 May for League of Legends. Registration will be open as of Monday 8 February at 6pm, through this link. The competition is open to players from Luxembourg and the Greater Region.
Five new partners
Like last year, the competitions will take place "mostly online, to compensate for possible hazards due to the health situation", writes 11F Luxembourg, the organising company, in a press release.
New brands are interested in the discipline, confirming rising interest in Luxembourg. Hence, Avm Fritz, Enovos, Foyer, Raiffeisen and Wild Creative Studio have joined the list of competition partners.
€20,000 are up for grabs: €10,000 for League of Legends, €5,000 for Fifa and €5,000 for Clash Royale.
The first season, which ended at the Kirchberg Kinépolis last September, attracted over 400 participants and 15,000 virtual visitors to Twitch during the finals.
At the same time, Orange, the Luxembourg Esports Federation (LESF) and the Luxembourg Football Federation (FLF) announced a partnership. Together, they will organise the Orange eLeague between March and May, where the 32 football clubs of the first two divisions of Luxembourg, represented by gamers, will compete.
Also, the Luxembourg Esports Federation has recently announced that the Raiffeisen bank would be its new official partner.
