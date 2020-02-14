Poverty risk, BCEE closures, Lux Carnival shutdown: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Aaron Grunwald about the cost of living, bank branch closures and what gets shut down during school holidays during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed:
A parliamentary working group is examining the creation of a credit register for Luxembourg, as levels of household indebtedness rise. Meanwhile, last year Statec reported that 1 in 7 of people in work are at risk of poverty, with single-parent families among the most vulnerable. And to add to rising economic insecurity among employees in Luxembourg, companies seem to be increasingly using CDD contracts--the share of fixed term contracts has doubled in last 10 years, and last year accounted for well over a third of all new employment contracts.
Spuerkeess, the state savings bank also known as the BCEE, said it is closing down 11 branches this year (38 staff members will be transferred to other posts within the bank) and focussing more on digital services.
As usual in Luxembourg, all the major cultural institutions are closed during the Carnival holidays. It is the same at Easter and over the summer and for a good chunk of the other holidays. Why do they do this and does this have a negative impact on Luxembourg’s image as a tourist destination? The Philharmonie and Grand Théâtre say that the critical mass is not yet there to justify opening. Also, with half the country seemingly off skiing in the Carnival holiday, how does anyone get any work done--or in the other holidays?
