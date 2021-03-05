P+R car park app to be trialled end 2021

Motorists in Luxembourg will be able to check in real-time if there is space in a P+R car park via an app.
Green mobility minister François Bausch explained in response to a parliamentary question that a beta version of the app was being developed by rail operators CFL and would be tested at the Belval-Université car park in October/November 2021.
The pilot scheme would then be expanded to the Rodange P+R. The project forms part of the country’s parking strategy, expected to be announced at the end of 2021.
From 2018 to 2020, Luxembourg created several thousand more parking spaces, including 615 more spaces at P+R Houwald, 230 at Pétange P+R. This year it will open two more P+R car parks, in Schweebech (172 spaces) and Luxexpo (550 spaces). In 2022, the P+R Rodange will open, offering 1,516 spaces.
In addition, it has projects in the pipeline to generate more than 10,000 parking spaces in strategic places around the country.