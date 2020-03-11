A practical guide to teach 21st century skills to youngsters

The new “Medienkompass” guide, a reference guide for media education to help pass on 21st century skills to youngsters, was launched on 10 March at the Forum Geesseknäppchen.
The guide, published in French and German, includes 16 skills to help develop youngsters’ media literacy in five key areas: information and data, communication and collaboration, creation and content, protection and security, and digital environment, the education ministry said in a press release. Its aim is to help youngsters use digital tools to be responsible citizens, all through a fun and age-appropriate context, which can be applied to their personal and future professional lives.
Education minister Claude Meisch (DP) joined some 650 teachers at the event, which also included several pedagogical stands where participants could browse materials.
The ministry reminds the public that additional educational tools are also available through the dedicated EduMedia website.