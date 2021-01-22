Primary care centres to move to new city and south sites

Two of Luxembourg’s primary care centres will move to new sites in Luxembourg City and Esch-sur-Alzette later this year, providing non-emergency medical assistance on weekends.
The so-called maisons médicales are open on weeknights as well as Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, providing general care that does not require a trip to the emergency room.
The health ministry called the move to the new sites “a big step forward in improving the primary care offer.” Refurbishment works started in January and the €5m-centres are expected to open at the end of August or beginning of September this year.
The maison médicales currently in place were set up in 2010 and are no longer suited to accommodate a growing number of patients, the government said in a press release. The pandemic showed further deficiencies, such as small waiting rooms where distancing isn’t possible and facilities that don’t allow the separation of patients with symptoms of a coronavirus infection and those visiting for other reasons.
The maison médicales in Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Ettelbruck currently only treat non-covid-19 patients.
The new care centres will be more spacious, offering more healthcare services as well as being better accessible by car and public transport, the government said.
A 1,000m2 centre will open at 23 Val Fleuri in Luxembourg City, in walking distance from the CHL hospital. The 700m2 centre in Esch-sur-Alzette will be located in the Southlane Tower on Avenue du Swing, near the University of Luxembourg, the future Südspidol hospital and the Esch-Belval train station.
The search for new sites in the north and east of the country is still ongoing.