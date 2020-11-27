A private company to support police in Luxembourg

From 1 December for a period of two months, teams with dogs will roam the Gare and Ville Haute districts of the capital
Photo: Shutterstock
The City of Luxembourg has announced the implementation of new measures aimed at improving security in the Gare and Ville Haute districts of the capital, including the use of a private security and surveillance company.
The private security and surveillance company will assist police teams already on the ground.
From 1 December to 31 January, two teams of two officers will roam the Gare district, accompanied by two guard dogs, while in the Ville Haute district, a single team, also accompanied by a dog, will occupy the land.
"This company will work in concert with the police, without encroaching on the latter's area of competence or replacing the action of the public forces," the city said in a statement.
The implementation of these new measures will be added to the social action plan--carried out in collaboration with the non-profit organisation Inter-Actions--which will begin on 15 December. This service, made up of six members, will have a mission of visible presence in the Gare district, support for residents, mediation and link with the police forces and Streetwork services, already active for several years in the capital.
On Tuesday evening, the internal security minister Henri Kox (Déi Gréng) and Patrick Even, regional director of the police of the capital, met Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) as part of a working meeting, with a visit to the Gare and Bonnevoie districts. The latter returned to the topic of delinquency linked to drug trafficking in these places, which results in a strong feeling of insecurity amongst residents.
If she welcomed the reinforcement of the police force, numbering 30, which took place one year ago, the measure seemed insufficient in her eyes.
The decision of the City of Luxembourg is already provoking strong reactions. If Minister Kox has indicated that he is not in favour, elected representatives of the opposition admit to being stunned.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.
