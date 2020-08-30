Professional life: Start your own company

So, you want to start a company in Luxembourg. Here are a few things to bear in mind.
Do your research
If this is your first company, there are a number of training platforms and support mechanisms to help you get started. Check out the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, the House of Entrepreneurship and Nyuko. The Polish Chamber of Commerce runs a comprehensive annual programme for women entrepreneurs. Guides and forms to support anyone starting a business can be found on guichet.lu.
Permits
Whether your activity is of a commercial nature, related to craftsmanship, industry, or a liberal profession, you need a business permit from the economy ministry. Depending on the activity, you may have to prove you have relevant professional qualifications.
Immigration
If you come from a non-EU country, remember you will need a residence permit if staying in Luxembourg for more than 90 days.
Company structure
The structure you choose dictates how your business can operate. A sole proprietorship gives greater flexibility and is less onerous on an administrative level. If establishing a company, will it be a public limited company (SA), a limited liability company (Sarl), or a simplified limited liability company (Sarl-s)?
Get fiscal
Getting your head around tax in Luxembourg is not easy. Did you know there are four different VAT rates applicable? Other basic taxes to consider are personal income tax and social security contributions.
Home for your business
If you’re not ready to sign a long-term office lease, the coworking space and serviced offices sectors are booming in Luxembourg. You might even find other businesses to work together with on projects. Check out our favourites here.
