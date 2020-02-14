Professional programmes: get certified

Last year nearly half of Luxembourg CEOs said a growing skills gap was a key problem for their companies in a survey conducted by PWC, a consultancy. The problem was more acute in the banking sector, according to a separate PWC study.
Some bosses reckon that certification programmes can help get staff “get up to speed”.
Here are a selection of outfits that offer skill-based certificates (in English) across a number of sectors and professional fields.
House of Training
This outfit is run by the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and Luxembourg Bankers Association (ABBL). It offers a comprehensive set of certificate programmes for a number of financial sector roles. For example:
Banking
Certificate courses include anti-money laundering, capital markets and financial instruments, depositary bank agent, money market and treasury products, private banker certification, securities back office operations, treasury management and corporate finance and a risk management professional qualification.
Investment funds
Programmes are offered in fund compliance and risk management, for hedge funds, in private equity accounting, private equity administration and private equity business processes, and in real estate fund essentials, real estate fund accounting, real estate fund business processes, real estate fund governance and control, real estate fund tax compliance and real estate fund valuation.
Management and leadership
The House of Training also provides general business management tracks. This includes courses on management skills for executives and managers, “how to start your business--fundamentals of business management” and using big data to improve to decision making and project management.
Luxembourg Lifelong Learning Center
Part of the Chamber of Employees (Chambre des salaries), the LLLC offers introductory semester-length courses in several practical fields. These include finance, accounting and tax (such as accounting for non-accountants, audit and compliance, financial analysis), IT (for example, cybersecurity, IT networking, internet of things, etc) and logistics (import/export management, customs clearance, logistics and warehouse management, etc).
Luxembourg School of Business
It offers a seven-session certificate programme in value investing.
Sacred Heart University
One of the grand duchy’s best known business schools has several certificate programmes that, according to SHU, provide “relevant, practical business skills that students can learn in class tonight and use tomorrow at work.” It typically takes 16 months to complete a track. The programmes focus on core business skills, corporate finance, leadership, management in the digital age, modern business management and private equity funds.
University of Luxembourg
The Faculty of Law, Economics and Finance offers a certificate in owning and investing in art, in partnership with Christie’s auction house in London. The Faculty of Science, Technology and Medicine has a principles of biobanking certificate. The Faculty of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences has a certificate in sustainable development and social inclusion.