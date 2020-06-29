Programme proposes SME training lifeline

Small retailers struggling to jump on the e-commerce train and compete with larger players can get a helping hand through a training programme available in Luxembourg.
Lëtz Retail was launched in 2019 with the support of the European Commission through e-twinning office Anefore but is even more pertinent after the hit small businesses took during and after lockdown.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, the programme is aimed at owners of small and medium-sized businesses, managers, the self-employed working in small-scale retail businesses, commerce, hospitality and cultural or creative businesses in commercial areas that are considered at risk.
Lëtz Retail is a consortium of organisations from six European countries, coordinated by the Global Chamber of Commerce for Portuguese Speaking Countries.
A Luxembourg non-profit organisation will research the local SME environment, and develop a tailored programme to provide businesses with the knowledge, skills and competences to: adapt their individual offering to the new environment; co-design, co-create and co-work to develop new (or adapt and combine) existing products, services and experiences; respond to trends related to sustainability, green and circular economy.