Those lovely people at Tarantula Distribution have given us 3 pairs of tickets to see refugee drama “I Will Cross Tomorrow” when it is released in Luxembourg.

Programme proposes SME training lifeline

News 29.06.2020 Delano staff
Small stores can get training to help them compete with bigger players through Lëtz Retail

Photo: Shutterstock

Small retailers struggling to jump on the e-commerce train and compete with larger players can get a helping hand through a training programme available in Luxembourg.

Lëtz Retail was launched in 2019 with the support of the European Commission through e-twinning office Anefore but is even more pertinent after the hit small businesses took during and after lockdown.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the programme is aimed at owners of small and medium-sized businesses, managers, the self-employed working in small-scale retail businesses, commerce, hospitality and cultural or creative businesses in commercial areas that are considered at risk.

Lëtz Retail is a consortium of organisations from six European countries, coordinated by the Global Chamber of Commerce for Portuguese Speaking Countries.

A Luxembourg non-profit organisation will research the local SME environment, and develop a tailored programme to provide businesses with the knowledge, skills and competences to: adapt their individual offering to the new environment; co-design, co-create and co-work to develop new (or adapt and combine) existing products, services and experiences; respond to trends related to sustainability, green and circular economy.

