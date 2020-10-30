Projects selected for Esch2022 programme

The Esch2022 European Capital of Culture team will co-finance around 140 projects by external organisations to feature in the line-up of events.
Organisers had launched a public call for projects and received hundreds of submissions, they said during a press lunch on Thursday.
Contracts are in the process of being signed with the majority of partners already informed of the funds they will receive, programme director Françoise Poos said. The projects will be unveiled gradually over the coming months, she said.
One of them is already known. “Remix Science: The Sound of Data”, a cooperation between the National Research Fund (FNR), Luxembourg Institute for Science and Technology, University of Luxembourg and Rockhal, will aim to fuse data and music.
The Esch2022 programme will kick off in around 500 days.
The Massenoire in Belval--a refurbished part of the former steel mill--will be one of the main venues and host an exhibition about the region’s history under the title “Remixing Industrial Pasts in the Digital Age” from February to May 2022. It will also host an exhibition about cross-border workers later that year.
Other events include dance performances on a stage right at the foot of the former blast furnace and an exhibition about Europe.