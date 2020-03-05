Prosumer bill lets public lead on renewables

Luxembourg’s government is working on a new law giving the public more autonomy in the generation of renewable energy, making them prosumers as opposed to consumers.
Members of the parliament's energy commission on Wednesday examined bill 7266, providing a legal framework for an individual or collective to install photovoltaic panels for their own consumption and to feed back into the grid.
“Future self-consumers will pay a lower tariff and will be able to either store or sell excess production. The new system is expected to be financially more advantageous than the current solar energy injection system. The complex tariff calculation will be managed by the grid operators to make it easier for households,” a statement on the parliamentary website explained.
The text foresees the creation of a national computer platform for energy data to support new products, to be managed by energy firm Creos. The framework is also expected to be supported by subsidies and investment grants, which are yet to be defined.
The bill forms part of the country’s energy transition strategy, or "Klimaplang", aimed at ensuring 25% of the country’s energy needs are met by renewables by 2030. It was first tabled in 2018. Carlo Back (déi gréng) is the rapporteur.