A public debate on the privatization of Lux schools

The privatization of public schools in Luxembourg will once again become a topic of discussion, as a petition regarding the subject has obtained the required amount of signatures for an exchange with lawmakers and the government.
Within a month, the petition entitled "Stop the privatization of public schools in Luxembourg" garnered the necessary 4,500 signatures and even surpassed it with a total of 4,883.
It is indeed an extremely sensitive topic that has seen education minister Claude Meisch (DP) face heavy criticism after he had introduced a bill on the management of so-called specialized high schools in early September. The idea behind the bill was to allow the appointment of directors in four schools (Lycée technique pour professions de santé, Lycée technique pour professions éducatives et sociales, Lycée technique agricole and l'École d'hôtellerie et de tourisme du Luxembourg) which may be employees from the private sector, whereas the positions were previously reserved for public servants.
Trade unions, including the CGFP, were not happy, to say the least, quickly denouncing "a rampant privatization of the public school in full health crisis."
Finally, the bill was withdrawn the day before it was supposed to be discusssed in the chamber. The ministry and trade unions agreed to rework the text following the health crisis, but whether this will eventually be the case or whether the project will be buried altogether remains to be seen.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.