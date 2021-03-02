Public finances deficit in January 2021

Revenue from taxes, VAT and excise duty of €1.8bn wasn’t able to balance out expenses worth €1.9bn in January 2021, with the public purse running a €152m-deficit at the end of January 2021.
“Despite the first encouraging signs at the start of the year, the public finances situation as of 31 January 2021 does not yet show a definitive trend, especially in an economic context which remains marked by an unprecedented health crisis,” said finance minister Pierre Gramegna (DP) of the result.
Revenue overall increased 2.8% in January 2021 compared to the year before, however customs and excise tax revenue dropped by 22.4%, as travel restrictions and remote working but also higher prices and the CO2 tax weigh on fuel sales.
State spending decreased by 3.4% in January 2021 compared to last year, amounting to €1.9bn.
While the state’s budget wasn’t balanced, the deficit at the end of January (-€152m) was smaller than that the same time in 2020 (-€270m).
“If it is too early to draw conclusions based on the figures observed in January, I am confident that the 2021 financial year will be better than that of 2020 and that public finances will move in the right direction,” Gramegna said.