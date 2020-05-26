Pupils return to primary school

A pupil sits at a socially distanced desk while her teacher passes by at the Ribeschpont primary school in Dudelange on Monday 25 May.
Photo: Romain Gamba/Maison Moderne
The photo was taken during a visit by education minister Claude Meisch (DP) and Dudelange mayor Dan Biancalana (LSAP) on Monday. This was the first day back at school for some 57,000 primary school kids. As part of the covid-19 health precaution measures, classes have been divided and pupils will attend school on alternate weeks. Desks are set apart to respect social distancing and pupils and staff have been provided with face coverings.