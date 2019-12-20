Putin defends Trump; Morrison regrets holiday

Johnson’s 10-year plan, US-China trade deal in January, USMCA passes House, Jordan boost for Nike and the world’s oldest fossil forest. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Putin on impeachment and term of office
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that the impeachment charges against his US counterpart Donald Trump were “absolutely made up”, The Guardian reports. Speaking at what commentators have called his “marathon” annual press conference, Putin added that he thought “it's unlikely” the Republicans who control the Senate “will want to remove the representative of their party”. CNN says the remarks were “in line with the unusually-warm relationship the two leaders have formed since 2017”. France 24, via AFP, picked up on what it called a “cryptic remark” by Putin about the constitution, hinting that he may not run again for office in 2024. Meanwhile, The Washington Post has a story about a former senior White House official who has suggested that president Trump’s theory that Ukraine worked to defeat him in the 2016 election was spurred by Putin at a private meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.
More than 50% Americans don’t want Trump out
A survey by Reuters/Ipsos indicates that while more than half of Americans believe that president Donald Trump is guilty of the impeachment charges brought against him by the House of Representatives, only 42% of respondents want him removed from office as a result. 53% agreed that Trump abused his office and 51% agreed that he obstructed Congress. 48% said the impeachment process has not changed their view of Trump, while 26% are more supportive and just 20% less supportive, underlining suggestions that the impeachment will help Trump get re-elected in 2020.
Morrison apologises for Hawaii holiday
The BBC reports that Australian prime minister Scott Morrison has said he deeply regrets “any offence caused” by him taking a vacation in Hawaii during the bushfire emergency being suffered by the country. According to Reuters, Morrison cut short his vacation when two volunteer Australian firefighters died while battling blazes around Sydney. But The Guardian Australia's political editor, Katherine Murphy, writes in an op-ed that while Morrison’s “ill-judged holiday has become a thing, a totem”, it is his government “failing to rise to the challenges of our time” that really concerns her.
Johnson sets out “blueprint for the future”
British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his new government’s legislative programme, as delivered in the Queen’s speech to parliament on Thursday, is a “blueprint for the future of Britain”. The BBC has a report and an analysis by Laura Kuenssberg, who says the next few years will reveal whether Johnson is “hungry to take the decisions that actually will cement his place in history.” But Simon Jenkins in The Guardian, says the speech “marks the emphatic arrival in the UK…of post-ideological populism”. And The Irish Times reckons Johnson’s law banning any extension on the transition period for Brexit “virtually guarantees that the UK will be facing another dramatic Brexit crisis in 12 months’ time.”
Mnuchin: trade deal in January
US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin has said that he is confident that the US and China will sign a “phase one” trade deal in early January. “It’s just going through what I would consider to be a technical, legal scrub,” he said in an interview with CNBC’s David Faber.
House passes USMCA as opinion remains divided
The House of Representatives has voted to send president Donald Trump’s much-vaunted US-Mexico-Canada Agreement to the Senate for approval, CNN reports. Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO union federation is cited by Reuters as saying that while the USMCA “isn’t a perfect agreement” it will eventually “begin to reverse the bad and the evil that was done by NAFTA”. But Republican senator Pat Toomey wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that USMCA “is the only trade pact ever meant to diminish trade.”
Saudi oil attack came from north, US intelligence
In an exclusive report, Reuters says the United States has new evidence that the September 14 drone attack on Saudi oil facilities came from the north, suggesting that Iran could be the culprit.
Nike enjoys Jordan bounce
US sportswear maker Nike reported quarterly revenue of $10.33 billion, up from an expected. $10.09 billion, as its Jordan brand enjoyed unprecedented popularity, CNBC reports.
Oldest known fossil forest found
A fossil forest dated to about 386m years old has been discovered in the town of Cairo in New York state, The Guardian reports. The report describes some of the unusual looking trees that would have populated the “quite open” forest.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts
The breakfast briefing is taking a break for the festive season. We will be back on 6 January 2020 for more curated news summaries in what promises to be an exciting year.