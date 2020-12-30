Questions raised over adverts for non-essential goods

A minister has leapt to the defence of supermarkets who posted adverts for non-essential items to Luxembourg homes without mentioning the latest pandemic restrictions.
On the surface, the adverts for music equipment, household appliances, jewellery and sport accessories seem harmless enough. But given that shops selling non-essential goods were ordered to close from 26 December to 10 January and supermarkets are restricted to selling essential goods during that timeframe, the adverts create some confusion and even appear to serve as a provocative taunt.
It is not the case, says small and medium-sized business minister Lex Delles (DP), explaining in a response to a parliamentary question that the adverts were produced and packaged before the announcement of the new rules.
“While it is true that some of these advertisements [are] for so-called 'non-essential' products, it should be noted that the shipment [of advertising material] was at such an advanced logistical stage that it was no longer possible to remove the advertisements in question: the leaflets were printed, assembled with the leaflets of the other advertisers, packed and ready for shipment,” he said.
Delles added that the supermarkets he contacted said they had communicated the new restrictions to customers via digital channels.
The measure was introduced in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus in Luxembourg. The government also ordered the closure of sports and gyms, hair salons, beauty parlours and restaurants until 10 January and brought the curfew forward from 11pm to 9pm.
Under the new rules, essential goods are considered as the following:
- all groceries/foodstuffs,
- medicines and health products,
- hygiene and cleaning products, sanitary equipment
- optical goods,
- medical, orthopaedic and speech therapy products,
- animal feed,
- books, newspapers and stationery,
- household and kitchen utensils,
- fuel and combustibles,
- tobacco and electronic cigarette products,
- telecommunications material.
Bookshops may open and home delivery is still allowed for all goods as well as click and collect, as long as customers pick up their order outdoors.