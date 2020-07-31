Radio ructions; travel tests & Belgium bubble trouble: 100,7 roundup

Natasha Ehrmann asked Delano journalist Jess Bauldry about Radio Ara, covid-19 testing for travel and Belgium’s new restrictions during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Radio Ara: Luxembourg community radio station Radio Ara announced its future is hanging in the balance after it was overlooked in the press aid reform. Jess examined the history of the popular station, its importance today and what the future could hold. Read the full story here.
Holiday travel tests: To add to thepre-holiday to-do list, holidaymakers visiting certain countries will have to obtain a covid-19 test no older than 48 hours to circumvent the need for quarantine. Jess explained why this is easier said than done in Luxembourg. Get the story here.
Bubble trouble: Since Wednesday, Belgium has tightened restrictions on gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus. The new rules limit the number of people a household can mix with, without masks or physical distancing, to 5 people for a period of 4 weeks. Previously it was 15 different people per week. More information here.
Upcoming Events
31 July: Catch a virtual screening of the final movie in the Cinema du Sud series “Minga”. This documentary travels from Patagonia to the mountains of Mexico to chart the communities rising up against the destruction of their homelands and livelihoods by commercial interests. Shown with English subtitles at 9:30pm
31 July: Watch comedy classic “Some Like it Hot” outdoors at the Glacis cinema, Luxembourg-Limpertsberg, starting 9:30pm. €10 per car or pedestrian lounge for four people. Tickets from www.luxembourg-ticket.lu
1 August: 1980s comedy “Back to the Future” is screened at the Glacis cinema (details as above).
1 August: If you like singing and making noise in public places, Inecc organises this Circle Song, an improvised vocal event in which people sing together in a circle. Hosted outdoors, it is led by Jean Bermes, Marie Weis and Anne Koch. Meet at 28 rue Munster, 11am-12 noon. Participation costs €10. Advance registration via inecc.lu
1 August: Enjoy the night sky on Saturday and attend a hot air ballon show in Hesperange communal park, from 10pm.
1 August: An event sure to blow away any staycation blues is the Grande Finale Drags against Aids 2020 contest to choose the next drag superstar of Luxembourg and the Greater Region. Entry is €10 on the door. This family-friendly gay event takes place at WikiBeach in Esch-sur-Alzette.
2 August: Congés Annulés concert series organised at the Rotondes continues with The Rise of the Synths, from 6pm-11pm.
6 August: Bock Op series at Neimenster continues with C’est Karma, supported by Hannah Ida, at 6:30pm.
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 6 August. “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm. Listen live by tuning to 100.7 FM in Luxembourg or via livestream, or catch the programme replayed as a podcast available Fridays on Delano.lu.