Raymond Bausch to succeed Etienne Reuter

As our Paperjam colleagues announced on Friday, Etienne Reuter will hand over his post of director of the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) to his deputy director Raymond Bausch on 1 February.
Etienne Reuter joined the Ministry of Finance in 1995. He held various positions there, including first government adviser then secretary general from 2014 to 2016, when he was appointed by Pierre Gramegna (DP) to the management of IGF in January 2017.
A graduate in economics from the University of Louvain and an MBA from the University of Chicago, he began his career at the Chamber of Commerce and continued in the consulting department of Arthur Andersen.
As a member of the finance ministry, he chaired the Office du Ducroire and the Agora development company in charge of the Esch-Belval urban project and was vice president of the Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement (SNCI). He has also served on the board of directors of numerous private companies such as Cargolux and BIL. He is currently a director at ArcelorMittal Luxembourg and chairs the boards of BGL BNP Paribas and Lux-Development, the Luxembourg agency for development cooperation.
From Arbed to IGF
He gives way to Raymond Bausch, current deputy of the IGF, an institution he joined in 2010 as an inspector of finance. Before that, Bausch was secretary general of the National Research Fund (FNR) from 1999 to 2010, an official at the research ministry from 1994 to 1999 and head of an operational research unit at Arbedfrom 1986 to 1994 .
His responsibilities include the follow-up of the ministerial departments of finance, social security, consumer protection, agriculture, cooperation, gender equality and the state, as well as the preparation of various budget reforms in Luxembourg.
Born in 1962, he is married and the father of three daughters. He graduated in mathematics from the University of Nancy in France.
Passionate about music, he has been playing in the Luxembourg-Bonnevoie municipal fanfare since 1972, of which he has also been president since 1990.
The IGF was instituted by the law of 10 March 1969. Placed under the authority of the budget minister, its main missions are the preparation of the budget, the issuance of opinions on any bill having an impact on the finances of the state and the review of any matter that the government or a minister may submit to it. The IGF is also empowered to make investment programming proposals and suggestions likely to save money and improve the functioning of the state.
