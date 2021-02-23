RBS International Luxembourg in Scandinavian real estate

RBS International Luxembourg announced on Monday a €300m credit facility for a new income fund, NREP Income+.
The NREP Income+ Fund is a revolving fund launched in September 2020, which is expected to reach €1bn in commitments during Q1 2021. Its aim is to invest in modern living, logistics, care and office segments. It specialises in real estate investment in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.
RBS International will also act as custodian bank for NREP.
“NREP has an excellent track record and their commitment to sustainability and their ‘modern’ investment strategy perfectly aligns to our purpose of helping people, families and businesses to thrive,” said Nathan Mistry, RBS International Luxembourg director. “I’m delighted to support NREP and extremely happy they have selected RBS International as their main banking and depositary partner for this fund.”
Scandinavian real estate investor NREP has 330 employees and manages 2.5 million square meters of real estate worth €7.1bn euros in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway. On average, it makes one investment per week.