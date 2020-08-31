Reboot: "We remain a sector where human contact prevails"

Covid-19 gives CEOs a summer unlike any other. Each week, we question them on their recovery strategy. Today, Alain Dichter, CEO of the Servior group of elderly care facilities, describes his expansion strategy by building new, more spacious buildings.
Alain Dichter welcomes us in an office overlooking the grounds of the Op der Rhum retirement home on the Plateau du Rham. Through the large bay window, we can observe the walk of some residents in wheelchairs, pushed by relatives or staff members. Visits have resumed gradually since the end of April.
Managing 15 facilities (eight integrated centres, six nursing homes and a senior residence) was a challenge during this period for the managing director and his 2,025 employees. In post since 2012, he is taking stock of his strategy for the recovery.
Mathilde Obert: What is the economic impact of such a crisis for a manager of retirement homes like yours, which were created more than 20 years ago?
Alain Dichter: We had to close our doors in mid-March. We took the decision not to admit new clients. So as soon as rooms became available, we had no income for those rooms. We have a double income, there is the price of accommodation, which is paid by the client, and the health insurance, which is paid for by other means. On both sides, we don't have the income.
115 rooms were freed up by mid-May, out of the 1,650 we have available. [Editor’s note: The group usually registers between 350 and 450 new admissions per year and has 5,000 people on the waiting list for a room, although the majority of them are on a preventive basis].
As of mid-May, we resumed admissions, but each time the rooms have to be emptied and redone for future clients. If there is no second wave of infections, we hope to be full again by September and resume cruising speed.
So you should quickly recover the lost number, right?
At the moment, we don't have the final figures. On the other hand, the crisis has cost us. We have had to buy a lot of equipment at prices that have multiplied by 20 in some cases. At the end of March, we were included in the national stock for supply, but we still continued to buy. This cost us nearly €700,000.
What impact will the crisis have on your turnover?
For the moment, it's difficult to say. Usually it is around €170 million per year.
For several years now, your communication strategy has consisted of improving your image by showing your establishments as places to live in and not as “a place to go and die”. Has the crisis played a role in this?
We have been working for years to say that our sites are open. Families can bring a resident home at 10 pm in the evening after dinner. From one day to the next, we closed our doors. This has reduced demand, especially since the quarantine was imposed on new arrivals at the start of the crisis. But I don't think it will be a topic that will be on people's minds for long, we have a lot of people who want to join us. The demand has picked up.
Other than that, what is your strategy for the post-crisis period?
We are working, as we were already doing before the crisis, on other construction projects to modernise the company's real estate stock.
We have constructions under way in Differdange (200 beds, opening planned for 2022), Bascharage (200 beds by 2023) and Rumelange (work will start in 2022 for completion in 2025), which will represent 220 additional beds [editor’s note: some of which will replace existing, smaller establishments]. An investment of about €160 million for the three projects with 70% of the funding coming from the state. We still have sites where the rooms are small. On this side, we will also make the necessary efforts.
You have provided tablets for your residents to keep in touch with their loved ones during the crisis. Has the crisis also accelerated your digitalisation strategy?
Before the crisis, this was already a big issue. For two or three years now, the encoding at the care level has been done on tablets. We are currently reorganising our IT structure to modernise and reorganise the flows. The website is being redesigned to give more visibility to future customers and to respond to new modes of communication. We are also installing wifi everywhere. The new residents ask, more and more, for an internet connection. We remain a sector where human contact is paramount.
Has the crisis brought other changes to your organisation?
We are also present on the meals-on-wheels market and cover 30% of the municipalities in Luxembourg. With the advent of lockdown, demand has exploded. We have had up to 36% increase in demand.
The crisis also made things move forward. For example, to take the part of the doctors, we never had on-call services. On weekends, we called the hospitals. During the crisis, we didn't want to overload them, so on-call lines were set up. They worked well and we hope to find solutions to keep them going. The same goes for teleconsultation.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu