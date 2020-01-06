For the record: “DJ” to head ISL

David J. Condon, who also goes by “DJ”, has been appointed director of the International School of Luxembourg (ISL) and will take on the role effective 1 August 2021.
Condon takes over the reins from Nicki Crush, who announced last September that she will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
He has “an extensive career as teacher, division head and curriculum leader, and Head of School in public, independent, and international education across the world,” ISL stated in Monday’s press release.
Condon's experience includes 10 years’ teaching at Florida’s Pinellas County Schools, plus an international career which includes roles at the American International School of Rotterdam and Taipei American School, where he eventually served as its K-12 principal for curriculum, research and programme development. He then held headship positions at the International School of Yangon; Hong Kong International School; the Canadian Academy in Kobe, Japan; and Le Jardin Academy in Hawaii.
According to ISL, Condon is also completing a PhD in organisational leadership, policy and development at the University of Minnesota. He holds an MA in English education (University of South Florida) and a BA in English (also from the Unviersity of Minnesota).
ISL currently has a student body composed of some 40 nationalities.