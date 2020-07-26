A record year for public petitions

The success of public petitions continues to grow. A new dedicated website will be launched this autumn.
Over the past year, since July 2019, there was a total of 299 requests for public petitions (188 of which were declared admissible) and 26 ordinary petitions (16 of which were declared admissible).
On average, a public petition is submitted to the Chamber of Deputies' website every day, noted petitions committee chair Nancy Arendt during a 23 July press conference. She notes that last year was a "record year".
Five public petitions reached the 4,500 signatures required to be debated among petitioners, MPs and ministers. These include a petition for the single premium for health personnel, another against the gradual resumption of school activities, and one calling for transport for people with reduced mobility.
Two public debates are already scheduled for the fall for public petition 1556, filed during confinement and petitioning for the right to telework. This will be discussed at the start of the parliamentary term, as will public petition 1560, which demands to halt the deployment of 5G in Luxembourg.
"The health crisis has not frozen the democratic tool that is the public petition", declared the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Fernand Etgen, who also announced that a new website dedicated to petitions will be launched in autumn.
The main public petition concerns relate to subjects linked to work and employment (working conditions, bonuses, etc.); mobility (traffic and public transport); the environment and health. Graphic: Chamber of Deputies
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam and has been translated and edited by Delano.