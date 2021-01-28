Recruiters outline Luxembourg expansion

The headhunting outfit Odgers Berndtson is marking its third anniversary in Luxembourg with some recruitment news of its own.
The firm appointed Florence Marquet as a senior associate and Andrea Haas as a partner. Both work in the financial services sector.
Marquet has “over 25 years of experience in talent acquisition in the banking and financial sectors in Luxembourg,” according to the company. Haas has 15 years of experience working for German banks and an HR consultancy in the grand duchy.
“They are joining just as we have completed our move into our new offices in the heart of Luxembourg city center,” Agnieszka Zajac, managing partner in Luxembourg, stated in a press release on 21 January.
A press representative said the firm presently has six staff members in the grand duchy, with two further positions in the process of recruitment. Client names are confidential, she told Delano. “However, most current local clients are in industry, not for profit and services.”