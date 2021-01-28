10 things to do this week

26.01 - 02.02 2021
1

Join breakfast talk

02.02.2021

Philipp von Restorff, depuity CEO of Luxembourg For Finance, is the guest speaker at the first Delano Breakfast Talk of 2021.

Recruiters outline Luxembourg expansion

News Business 28.01.2021 Aaron Grunwald
Agnieszka Zajac, Florence Marquet and Andrea Haas of Odgers Berndtson, an executive search firm. Handout photo

Agnieszka Zajac, Florence Marquet and Andrea Haas of Odgers Berndtson, an executive search firm. Handout photo

The headhunting outfit Odgers Berndtson is marking its third anniversary in Luxembourg with some recruitment news of its own.

The firm appointed Florence Marquet as a senior associate and Andrea Haas as a partner. Both work in the financial services sector.

Marquet has “over 25 years of experience in talent acquisition in the banking and financial sectors in Luxembourg,” according to the company. Haas has 15 years of experience working for German banks and an HR consultancy in the grand duchy.

“They are joining just as we have completed our move into our new offices in the heart of Luxembourg city center,” Agnieszka Zajac, managing partner in Luxembourg, stated in a press release on 21 January.

A press representative said the firm presently has six staff members in the grand duchy, with two further positions in the process of recruitment. Client names are confidential, she told Delano. “However, most current local clients are in industry, not for profit and services.”

Agnieszka Zajac Florence Marquet Andrea Haas Odgers Berndtson appointments recruitment financial sector