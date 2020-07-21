10 things to do this week

22.07 - 28.07 2020
1

Watch film on Glacis

21.07.2020

The Glacis has been transformed into a vintage drive-in and sit-down cinema featuring recent blockbusters and classic films, as well as a food village.

Redundancy plan struck for Lux staff of Latvian bank

News Business 21.07.2020 Aaron Grunwald
The remaining Luxembourg employees of ABLV Bank, shuttered in 2018, will receive redundancy packages after a deal was reached this month. Pictured: ABLV Bank logo seen in Riga, Latvia, 27 February 2018. Photo credit: Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

A redundancy scheme has been agreed for the final 15 employees of ABLV Bank Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg bank, a subsidiary of Latvia’s ABLV Bank, entered compulsory liquidation in July 2019 after its parent company was shut down the previous year in the wake of an international money laundering scandal.

Managers agreed to talks on a redundancy plan in March 2020, the Aleba banking sector trade union said on 17 July. Negotiations were disrupted by the covid-19 outbreak and shutdown, which pushed back the legal deadline, Aleba stated.

Roberto Mendolia, the union’s chief, said the matter was “clearly difficult for us” but that he was “nevertheless happy with the negotiated solutions”.

Details of the agreement were not released.

Delano asked the bank’s judicial liquidators for comment.

