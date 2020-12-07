Relais pour la Vie to go the distance in 2021

The annual Relais pour la Vie fundraiser will be hosted in a remote format next year, organisers said on Monday after the 24-hour marathon was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The charity event that raises money for Fondation Cancer sees teams run or walk round the clock, with companies, friends and families coming together to support to the cause.
Scheduled for 22 March this year, the event--which attracts more than 13,000 participants--had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.
In 2021, the Relais pour la Vie will go ahead in a new format. On 27 and 28 March, team members can walk, run or cycle at a time and location of their choice with the aim of each team logging a combined 24 hours.
Teams pay a €15 registration fee per member and, as in previous years, create their own fundraising page. All proceeds go to Fondation Cancer, which supports cancer patients and their families as well as funding research and running awareness-raising campaigns about the disease and its prevention.
More information about the registration process will be available in due course on the Relais pour la Vie website.