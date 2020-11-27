Relax or strengthen covid-19 rules? New petitions open

Eight new petitions opened for signature on Friday, ranging from catcalling and education concerns to strengthening or relaxing restrictions linked to covid-19.
The writer behind petition 1721 wants to see an end to catcalling, a form of public sexual harassment, “to offer better remedies to victims of verbal sexual harassment in public spaces and to improve the feeling of public safety,” he writes. There should be a legal provision to this, given the “psychological harm” this can cause victims, he adds.
Covid-19, medical concerns
The writer behind petition 1706 believes anyone who has received a warning on non-compliance to covid-19 restrictions should, in the event of a repeat violation, be required to take on their fees linked to care in the case of infection. “According to recent studies, fees currently amount to 13,500 € per person for hospitalisation. In a hospitalisation and intensive care unit with a respirator, this amounts to approximately €38,500 per person,” he states.
On the other hand, petition 1709 is calling for a relaxation of the rules to allow fathers to be present for ultrasounds and childbirth at hospitals during the pandemic. While the writer calls pregnancy “magical and unique”, and that the birth should have both parents present not just for the event itself, but also to provide support to their partner. “We are able to let 25 students in the same class who come from different homes so why not let the couple, who live in the same home, attend the ultrasounds and childbirth together,” she writes.
A pediatric emergency centre should be established in Ettelbruck to better serve the north, according to the writer behind petition 1710, adding concerns that the nearest one in Strassen is too far away in case of emergency and causes unnecessary stress, also on children.
The writer behind petition 1699 wants to see the cancellation and reform of sport education, calling for another solution during the health pandemic. “High school students dread physical education classes because there is a very high risk of contamination during these classes. These are moments of close and numerous contact with each other and moreover without wearing a mask!” she writes.
New monument, bus line
Petition 1712 calls for an express bus linking Luxembourg Airport in Findel to the central train station. While the petitioner recognises that the future tram will also make this connection, he is concerned about the timing between the two stops and adds, “The city now has a few bus lines that make this trip but [it] takes about 45 minutes to do.”
Another petitioner wants to see a monument erected on Luxembourg’s highest point, the “Kneiff” in Troisvierges, saying this should be a “source of interest and pride”, as has been the case in Belgium and Netherlands, for example. Currently the 560m point is only marked by a stone. This is detailed in petition 1713.
Focus on education
Petition 1717 is calling for an end to “the demolition of public schools in Luxembourg”. The writer argues that children need to acquire necessary skills and education to become responsible citizens in society. “Deny access to management positions in our public schools to people who do not have the required linguistic and pedagogical skills,” she writes, calling for “potential candidates [to] have a perfect knowledge of the linguistic specificities of Luxembourg, as well as the implications of these specificities at the educational level”.
