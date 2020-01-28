10 things to do this week

28.01 - 04.02 2020
1

Win film tix

04.02.2020

Those gorgeous people at Tarantula have given Delano 3 pairs of tickets for the English subtitled version of latest movie, “Deux” (“Two Of Us”).

Remembering Auschwitz

News Picture of the day 28.01.2020 Delano staff

Grand Duke Henri and prime minister Xavier Bettel are pictured paying tribute to the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp on Monday 27 January.

Photo: Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue

The grand duke and Bettel were among scores of heads of state and government leaders who were invited to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp. 

“We must remember the Holocaust so that no one ever forgets what happens when we allow hatred to spread,” the prime minister said. “I hope that the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp reminds people to stand fervently against all forms of intolerance, exclusion and discrimination against others. It is an honour to be in the presence of the survivors of this horrible place. They are the direct link with the past, the witnesses of this atrocious crime.”

Grand Duke Henri Xavier Bettel Auschwitz-Birkenau Holocaust WWII history