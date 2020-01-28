Remembering Auschwitz

Grand Duke Henri and prime minister Xavier Bettel are pictured paying tribute to the victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp on Monday 27 January.
Photo: Cour grand-ducale / Sophie Margue
The grand duke and Bettel were among scores of heads of state and government leaders who were invited to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp.
“We must remember the Holocaust so that no one ever forgets what happens when we allow hatred to spread,” the prime minister said. “I hope that the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp reminds people to stand fervently against all forms of intolerance, exclusion and discrimination against others. It is an honour to be in the presence of the survivors of this horrible place. They are the direct link with the past, the witnesses of this atrocious crime.”