Remote working; mental health post-lockdown; Eurogroup presidency: 100,7 roundup

Jim Kent asked Delano journalists Duncan Roberts and Jess Bauldry about the future of teleworking after lockdown, the potential for a mental health epidemic and the Eurogroup presidency during “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday.
Here’s what they discussed:
Teleworking: A way of life for around 70% of the country’s workforce during lockdown, teleworking is at a crossroads in Luxembourg. Despite the health and economic advantages, there remain fiscal and social barriers. A petition to make teleworking a legal right may help remove some of the challenges.
Mental health post lockdown: No sooner do we get our heads around one health pandemic than another potential crisis pops up. Post-lockdown anxiety about returning to potentially unsafe places of work and an unsustainable pace of work, is keeping mental health workers busy.
Eurogroup presidency: Portuguese finance minister Mário Centeno has said he won’t renew his mandate as president of the Eurogroup when it runs out on 13 July. This could be interesting news for Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna. And why not, since Luxembourg has a strong record of providing top European officials.
Upcoming events:
- 13 June: Steven Pitman’s Elvis tribute act at the Echternach Cine Sura drive-in cinema.
- 16 June: Blindiscover, the music quiz at the Rotondes’ Buvette, from 7:30pm, teams of max 4. Advance team registration advised as space is limited.
- 16 June: Mad Fox and Francis of Delirium at the Petange Drive-In organised by den Atelier.
- 17 June: Paperjam Club hosts a virtual talk about the impact of open banking regulation, innovation and technology on the financial services industry. Speakers include Jean Hilger, BCEE, Jacques Pütz, Luxhub, Thibault de Barsy, Emerging Payments Association EU, and Doc Gilbert Fridgen, SNT. Starts at 5:45pm.
- 18 June: Women in Digital Empowerment will hold the first of its webinars on the theme of leading strategic corporate sustainability with pro Ravi Fernando.
- Exhibitions until 18 July: Anne Linder’s “Love is Friction” exhibition at the Mob-Art studio on Grand Rue. Mudam has installed pieces from its permanent collection, including the playful steel palm trees by David Zink Yi and Bruno Peinando’s The Good Stuff, The Pleasure Principle.
Listen here:
Members of the Delano editorial team will be back on the 100,7 airwaves on 18 June. "The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano" airs Thursdays from 5pm to 8pm.