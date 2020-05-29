Rent freeze until year end

A bill to adopt into law a freezing of rents beyond the covid-19 restrictions was presented to the parliamentary housing commission on Thursday.
The aim of the rent freeze is to minimise the financial burden on those who have been hit economically hard by the confinement measures put into place on 16 March and which could continue to have an impact. Housing minister Henri Kox (Déi Gréng) said the bill would help maintain “a certain balance between tenants and owners.”
Another bill that would introduce a temporary measure to prevent the unilateral termination of a lease by landlords if their tenant is obviously affected by the covid-19 pandemic apparently does not have government support. But Kox did announce a reform of residential leases that will help tackle the housing crisis and cool down what some have called the “overheating of housing prices”. He hopes to introduce a bill to this effect before the summer recess.
Members of the committee also continued discussions on the creation of a housing observatory for the Greater Region.