Research community moves closer together

Three of Luxembourg’s research institutions vowed to strengthen cooperation this week with agreements signed between the University of Luxembourg, LIH and List.
The University of Luxembourg signed bilateral agreements with the Luxembourg Institute of Health and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology aimed at sharing research and teaching resources and establishing joint projects.
All three institutions are publicly funded and form part of the Research Luxembourg group, an umbrella organisation that aims to promote science and research made in the grand duchy.
The group also includes the Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research (Liser), with which the university in 2015 created four joint professorships in the fields of social policy, labour economics, urban development and mobility.
“The University of Luxembourg, LIH and List have established a strong track record for joint and cooperative research activities,” said university rector Stéphane Pallage in a statement. “We are enthusiastic about enhancing the framework for future impactful research and education cooperation between our institutions, for the benefit of society.”
The agreements signed between the university, LIH and List pay heed to a growing number of interactions between the institutions. Already, there are two joint professorships between the university and LIH, and more affiliate staff.
Among them are members of the covid-19 task force, which advises the government on measures to combat the coronavirus. Researchers at the different institutions are measuring virus particles in wastewater, developing models to anticipate the spread of the coronavirus, analysing indicators that could predict how severely ill patients become, but also studying the economic impact of the pandemic.
“The framework builds on the deep trust and respect between the institutions, their leadership and researchers, which has been built in Research Luxembourg, in particular during the pandemic,” said LIH CEO Ulf Nehrbass. “It is this coordination and alignment which will assure international competitiveness for years to come.”
The government is expecting to spend €574m on higher education and research next year, or 2.95% of the total state budget.
The agreements between the institutions would help speed up cooperation and team up complementary resources, said List CEO Thomas Kallstenius.