Resident jobseeker numbers rose 8.9%

The number of resident jobseekers in Luxembourg has risen steadily over the past year while non-resident jobseeker numbers fell, according to Adem figures.
In its report published on 20 January, Luxembourg job centre Adem noted that resident jobseekers totalled 16,532 in December 2019, marking an 8.9% (1,346) rise over one year. Non-resident jobseeker numbers meanwhile fell by 254, a decline equivalent to -9.6% compared with December 2018.
An Adem spokesperson commented upon request from Delano that the non-resident number normalised following a surge in registrations by non-resident jobseekers after increased media coverage related to the European project on compensation of cross-border workers. Under its agreement, cross-border workers would receive the same unemployment benefit as people living in the country in which they were working. Currently, Adem compensates cross-border workers at their domestic job centre for a period of three months following a redundancy.
The spokesperson added that domestic jobseeker numbers rose after a drop in registrations at the end of 2018 caused by a new procedure which created processing delays.
The unemployment rate remained at a steady 5.4% in December 2019. The report noted that there were some 466,093 people employed in Luxembourg the same month, a rise of 3.5% from December 2018. Of that number, 273,345 were resident workers, a number which rose 2.6% over the preceding 12 months.
During December 2019, employers declared 2,348 new vacancies with the agency, 116 more than in December 2018.
The most sought after roles were in IT development, accounting, management consulting, secretarial, food and drink, and audit. See the chart below for a monthly breakdown of the top 10 roles most sought after by employers.