Restrictions extended to January; trade deal deadline on Sunday

Facebook lawsuits, EU’s big tech challenge, Luxembourg signs Smart Green start-up MoU, Hunter Biden tax investigation, Paolo Rossi dies and bees using poo to repel attack. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
No easing of restrictions for holidays
Luxembourg’s partial lockdown including the 11pm-6am curfew, the closure of restaurants and bars and culture venues, and limits to receiving no more than 2 guests from the same household at home, is set to last up until 15 January. Prime minister Xavier Bettel announced the plans on Wednesday, saying “I would rather give up on a few hours of joy now than suffer pain for years to come.” Delano has reported on further details here.
No deal looms after Brussels fish dinner
The UK and the EU will resume talks on Thursday with just three days to find an agreement on their future relationship after a meeting between Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen only underlined the “very large gaps” remaining between the two sides. Following what was called a “lively and frank” three-hour, three-course dinner of scallops, turbot and pavlova at the commission’s Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels, von der Leyen said, “we understand each other’s positions. They remain far apart.” Earlier in the day, Johnson had said the EU was insisting on terms “no prime minister could accept” by wanting to tie Britain to EU rules. The two sides did agree on something. That if no agreement had been reached by Sunday, then no deal would be forthcoming when the transition period ends on 31 December. The Guardian, the BBC, CNBC and the FT have details and analysis.
Facebook dominance challenged by US lawsuit
The US Federal Trade Commission and 46 US states have filed antitrust lawsuits against social media platform Facebook. The suits claim that Facebook has long been using “its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals, snuff out competition,” as New York Attorney General Letitia James put it. If successful, the suits could force Facebook to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram. But Facebook’s general counsel Jennifer Newstead says the company will challenge the lawsuits and labelled them “revisionist history”. Reuters says the lawsuits “highlight the growing bipartisan consensus to hold Big Tech accountable for its business practices”. The FT, The Verge and the New York Times have more.
EU to require big tech to self-police
Meanwhile, the FT says it has seen a confidential document that reveals EU plans to force big tech giants to police their content more responsibly. That includes vetting third-party vendors, greater advertising transparency and sharing data on how they are moderating illegal content. Under the terms of the draft legislation, the FT says, the EU will seek to impose fines of up to 6% of turnover.
Luxembourg-Korea prepare Smart Green Business Center
Luxembourg and Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding that will see the creation of a Smart Green Business Center in the grand duchy. The centre will aim to facilitate the implementation of Korean and other Asian start-ups in the European Union. The ministry of the economy announced the MoU on Wednesday evening. Delano will have more later today.
Global covid update
USA: the United States has recorded its highest ever number of daily covid-19 deaths. Johns Hopkins University said over 2,900 people died on Wednesday, according to CNN. Canada: Health Canada has granted interim authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, says The Wall Street Journal. Rollout is expected to start next week. UK: the medical regulator has said patients with a history of significant allergies should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after two NHS workers who got the jab showed reactions, The Guardian reports.
Luxembourg stats glitch
Luxembourg's coronavirus dashboard suffered a technical glitch following a software switch on Tuesday, meaning virus statistics reported on 8 December were erroneous and there was no update on Wednesday. On Friday, health minister Paulette Lenert is due to give an update on the development of covid-19 infections during the week of 30 November to 6 December.
Hunter Biden tax investigation
President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter has said the US attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. Multiple financial issues, including the violation of tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, are allegedly under review. CNN, The New York Times and Reuters have details.
SpaceX flies and burns
SpaceX’s Starship prototype undertook a successful launch, but less graceful landing, at a test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday. Elon Musk was pleased with the six-and-a-half-minute suborbital flight, even if the rocket exploded spectacularly on landing after what he called a “belly flop” manoeuvre on its way back to earth. Wired, The Guardian and CNN have reports and video.
Juan Carlos settles tax bill
Spain’s former king Juan Carlos has settled a tax bill worth over €678,000, according to his lawyers. The king, who abdicated in 2014, is under investigation by Spanish prosecutors over suspected payments concerning a €7bn high-speed train project in Saudi Arabia, where he has been living since leaving Spain under a cloud earlier this year. The FT and Deutsche Welle report.
Paolo Rossi RIP
Italian football legend Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64. Rossi is most famous for his performances at the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain when Italy lifted the trophy and he scored six goals, including a hat-trick in a memorable 3-2 win over Brazil. Rossi scored 134 goals in 338 club matches for teams including Vicenza, Verona and AC Milan. But it was at Juventus that he was most successful, winning two Serie A titles and the European Cup. Football Italia, The Guardian and the BBC have tributes.
Bees use poo as repellent
Researchers have discovered that Asian honey bees have found a unique way to repel attacks by giant killer hornets--they paste pellets of animal poo on to their nests. The bees also hiss at the attacking hornets, or mob and suffocate them. The Guardian has more grisly details.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts