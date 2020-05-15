Retail recovery, maritime sector and Spanish Flu: 100,7 roundup

Host Jim Kent talked with Delano’s Jess Bauldry and Duncan Roberts on “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday. Here’s what they discussed.
Shops reopened on Monday as the government’s deconfinement strategy entered its second phase. During the show’s “seven-day roundup” section the Delano journalists talked about recent Eurostat figures on how confinement has affected the retail sector, and how brisk, or not, trade had been on that first day. Jim Kent also asked about measures to help retailers with rent and the team discussed a petition launched this week to change legislation regarding commercial rents.
Jess Bauldry talked about how Luxembourg’s not insignificant maritime sector was dealing with the coronavirus crisis, especially with regards to swapping crews on Luxembourg-registered ships around the world.
The team also talked about historical research into how the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic affected the grand duchy and what measures were taken at the time to combat the spread of that virus. And they discussed the recent WHO statement that the coronavirus may never go away and what progress is being made on a possible vaccine.
The Delano team rounded off their segment of the show by recommending a selection of upcoming events, including, for the first time in several weeks, things to do outside of the home.
Listen to the show from Thursday 7 May here:
