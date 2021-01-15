Retailers angered by winter sales Sunday ruling

The Luxembourg Trade Confederation (CLC) says not allowing shops to open on Sundays is “incomprehensible”.
Local retailers, represented by the Luxembourg Trade Confederation (CLC), are up in arms over Thursday’s decision by the small and medium-sized enterprises ministry to cancel authorisations for stores to open on Sundays during the winter sales. The sales, scheduled for 24 January to 14 February, had been delayed because of the extension of lockdown measures over the holidays.
Non-essential shops were allowed to reopen on 11 January under strict social distancing rules that included a limit of one customer per 10m2. Since December, shopping centres with a sales area of 400m2 or more have also been required to submit a health protocol to the health ministry.
But the CLC says it finds the ministry’s decision “incomprehensible” and argued that not permitting Sunday openings would spark a rush of customers on Saturdays during the sales, which will increase the density of people inside stores.
The CLC also pointed out that France, which has a less favourable pandemic situation than the grand duchy, is allowing its stores to open on Sundays. The retailers’ federation says that this not only puts Luxembourg shop owners at a disadvantage, but also risks encouraging movement of people that the government claims it wants to reduce.