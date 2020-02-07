Revamp for Petrusse valley in the city

An illustration shows what the Petrusse valley in Luxembourg City will look like after a renaturalisation revamp is completed.
Illustration: Lindenkreuz Eggert
The plans, unveiled by mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) and environment minister Carole Dieschbourg (Déi Gréng) on Thursday, involved removing the concrete bed, which was laid down in 1933, so that the stream can return to a more natural course. Some 116 trees in the valley will also be removed. They would have either been swamped by the new course of the stream or have already been diagnosed as sick.
The project will also see existing bridges replaced with more modern structures, a revamp of the mini-golf area, and the construction of new public seating areas along the river bank. The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by 2023 when the city plays host to the Luxembourg Urban Garden exhibition. The total cost of the renaturalisation will run to €26 million.