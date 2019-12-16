Rise in cross-border workers

Statec provided the latest figures on salaried employment on Monday which showed that the number of cross-border workers was growing faster than that of Luxembourg residents year-on-year.
Over the third quarter, overall salaried employment grew by 0.8%, or 3.7% compared to the same time last year. The number of cross-border workers over 12 months rose 4.6%, compared to 3% of residents. The statistics agency added that among residents, non-EU workers increased by 9.5%, compared to just 2% for workers from within the EU.
Statec cites the third quarter growth in part due to the job creation in public services and administration, as well as commerce, transport, accommodation an catering (a rise of 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively, year-on-year).