Road traffic accidents, coworking spaces, online evolution: 100,7 roundup

Delano journalists Jess Bauldry and Natalie Gerhardstein discussed road traffic accidents, smart city planning, coworking spaces and the evolution of the internet with Jim Kent during Thursday evening’s “The Jim Kent Show on 100,7 with Delano”.
First up was a discussion about road traffic accidents: the good news is the rate has fallen over one year. 22 people died on Luxembourg’s roads in 2019, down from 36 in 2018. The journalists discussed what Luxembourg has done and is planning on doing in future to keep this number low, as well as how Luxembourg is thinking about smart city planning, including revitalisation projects.
Next was a delve into Luxembourg’s coworking spaces, given that its largest one was inaugurated on Wednesday. The team analysed whether coworking spaces are just a fad, and whether there’s enough demand from workers--but also larger corporations--to justify the growth of coworking spaces over the last several years.
In light of the copy-paste inventor, Larry Tesler, passing away on 16 February, the journalists questioned whether the invention of the internet is something we take for granted today. After sharing their early memories of the internet, the team looked into the extent the internet and social media is a safe place today. On one hand, UK reality TV presenter Caroline Flack committed suicide after online harassment, and bullying through social media is an unfortunate reality. On the other hand, social media can be a real tool of empowerment, for example as it was with the #metoo movement.
Delano’s recommended activities ahead included: a winter celebration with economy minister Franz Fayot, Riff’s 10th anniversary celebration, the Polish chamber of commerce’s monthly meetup, a free mobility concert, as well as upcoming voting events for US citizens abroad.
