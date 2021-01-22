Robo-advisory Investify secures €4m investment

Investify announced that it has been able to secure €4 million in funding. After a brief stint at the Technoport startup incubator, the German-born fintech company now wants to conquer Luxembourg.
Based in Wasserbillig since leaving the Technoport, the fintech is set to expand, with a growth of 400% last year, to the point where it wants to accelerate its development in line with that in Germany.
The "recruitment" of Georges Bock, already on the board of Governance.com, was a first sign of the company’s desire to get closer to the financial centre. Raising €4 million should allow it to accelerate, says founder and director of the fintech, Christian Kratz.
Launched four years ago, Investify offers a fully digital wealth management solution, from onboarding to regulatory processes, by using a robo-advisor. The fintech began by addressing the market individually with the robot, before deciding to target B2B instead. Its clients include Sopra Financial Technology and perhaps less well-known German banks in Luxembourg, such as the Internationales Bankhaus Bodensee (in the Würth Group), Bank für Sozialwirtschaft or Pax-Bank. ICM Investment Bank or Biallo are other wealth managers that started by testing one of the modules of the solution before completely integrating it. Since Investify offers the solution as a white label, customers don’t even realize that technology is transforming their journey.
Half of the €4 million were raised from shareholders already in the company, and the other half from new investors, in addition to the €800,000 obtained at the end of the year from Luxembourg’s economy ministry as part of a financial aid scheme for young innovative companies.
"We are the only ones in town," said one of the directors, Harald Brock, who runs the entire chain in wealth management. "A robo-advisor alone would not be enough to meet the demand of our customers."
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.