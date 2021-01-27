Rockhal: concerts with covid tests

Luxembourg’s Rockhal music venue is to host a series of test concerts that could set the standard for “safe” live shows.
The Because Music Matters series of five concerts is organised by the Arena Resilience Alliance (ARA), a lobby group of the European Arenas Association.
The programme kicks off on 10 February with a concert organised every day until 14 February.
Capacity will be strictly capped at 100 people per night and concert goers will be tested for covid-19 before the event and then again seven days later. They will also be expected to conform with the health regulations in place in Luxembourg, i.e compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing. To aid with the latter, spectators will be seated around a stage in the centre of the hall. Each concert will feature a different music style, spanning techno, electro-house and metal.
Live concerts were able to resume in Luxembourg in January with strict health measures and a ceiling on the number of people. Luxembourg’s Philharmonie, for instance, has limited its capacity to 100 people, for an auditorium with 1,500 seats.