Rockhal primed to reopen in February

Fans of live music will be able to smile again in February when Rockhal expects to relaunch live concerts.
The Esch-Belval venue has not hosted a concert since 7 March 2020 when it held the “Lumières” film-concert.
It has not, however, remained empty, having served as an advanced care centre at the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Now organisers are preparing a series of concerts, within the limits currently allowed by law. These will be hosted in the Rockhal Club, which will be fitted out for the occasion and able to accommodate 100 people (the usual maximum capacity of this hall is 1,100 to 1,200 spectators).
Official announcements are expected in the coming days. All plans remain subject to developments in the health situation.
A version of this article was published on Paperjam.lu in French