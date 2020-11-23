10 things to do this week

17.11 - 24.11 2020
Join microfinance meet

18.11.2020

European Microfinance Week 2020 is a virtual event this year – and perhaps more important than ever.

Rolling coverage: 4 more deaths, 602 new infections

News Current affairs 23.11.2020 Delano
Depending on your connection, the live blog may take a moment to load

Delano will update this page regularly throughout the week with information related to the covid-19 outbreak in Luxembourg.

If you suspect that you have covid-19, isolate yourself from anyone susceptible to be infected and contact your doctor or the Luxembourg health ministry’s hotline, 247-65533. Do not go to your see your GP or an emergency room. In case of emergency, telephone 112. For more information and advice visit the government's official covid19.lu website.

