Rolling coverage: 778 new cases, 2 further fatalities

Saturday 31 October, 11:45am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Friday 30 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 412,314 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 392,258 confirmed cases the previous day), including 11,452 deaths (up from a total of 11,308 deaths reported the previous day). There were 965.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 7 day period of 21-27 October. The Rt reproduction number was 1.307, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 1,331,984 confirmed cases (up from 1,282,769), including 36,565 deaths (compared to 36,020). There were 434.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.42 for the week 18-24 October.
- Germany: 499,694 confirmed cases (up from 481,013), including 10,349 deaths (up from 10,272). There were 104.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.06.
Globally there have been more than 45.6m confirmed infections, including more than 1.18m deaths due to the virus and more than 29.7m recovered patients.
Friday 30 October, 8:00pm
Prime minister of Belgium, Alexander de Croo, announced on Friday evening that the country would be “moving to a stricter lockdown” as of Monday 2 November and for a minimum of 6 weeks.
In addition to bars and restaurants that already had to shut a couple of weeks ago, all non-essentials shops will have to close and supermarkets will only be allowed to sell essential items.
Moreover, only one visitor per household will be allowed and gatherings in public places will be limited to a maximum of 4 people.
Working from home, where possible, is the rule rather than the exception, de Croo said.
However, although the All Saints school holiday will be extended by a week, schools are set to reopen on 16 November.
Friday 30 October, 5:30pm
Another 778 people living in Luxembourg tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday--out of 12,676 PCR tests carried out--the latest numbers published by the government show. This brings the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 17,134.
6.14% of tests were positive, the equivalent of 124.26 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, well above a threshold of 50 per 100,000 that marks out high risk areas.
There were two further fatalities, bringing the number of people who did not survive a covid-19 infection up to 152.
150 people are being treated in hospital, up from 140 the day before. The number of intensive care patients also rose from 21 to 24.
The reproductive number is at 1.20 (down from 1.30 the previous day), meaning that one infected person on average passes the virus on to 1.20 other people.
Friday 30 October, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Thursday 29 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 392,258 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 368,337 confirmed cases the previous day), including 11,308 deaths (up from a total of 11,170 deaths reported the previous day). There were 932.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 7 day period of 20-26 October. The Rt reproduction number was 1.375, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 1,282,769 confirmed cases (up from 1,235,132), including 36,020 deaths (compared to 35,785). There were 416.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.42 for the week 18-24 October.
- Germany: 481,013 confirmed cases (up from 464,239), including 10,272 deaths (up from 10,183). There were 99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 0.97.
Globally there have been more than 45m confirmed infections, including more than 1.18m deaths due to the virus and more than 30.3m recovered patients.
Friday 30 October, 10am
Starting today, the Centre Hospitalier Emile Mayrisch suspended patient visits at its sites in Esch-sur-Alzette, Niederkorn and Dudelange. Exceptions will be made in the green, non-covid, zone for people visiting minors, women giving birth, maternity and end of life patients. In the red covid zone, visits will only be permitted for exceptional cases such as end of life.
Thursday 29 October, 5:50pm
After parliament voted into law new restrictions, the government announced that it had extended a deadline for businesses to apply for partial unemployment. Under the new rules, restaurants will have to close at 11pm but many diners are likely to leave even earlier or stay away altogether because of the curfew and restrictions.
The deadline to apply for partial unemployment--under which the government pays 80% of wages of employees on reduced hours--expired mid-October for the coming month, before the new measures had even been announced.
Thursday 29 October, 5:30pm
Another 697 people living in Luxembourg tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday--out of 8,646 PCR tests carried out--the latest numbers published by the government show. This brings the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,356.
8.06% of tests were positive, the equivalent of 111.32 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, well above a threshold of 50 per 100,000 that marks out high risk areas.
There were three further fatalities, bringing the number of people who did not survive a covid-19 infection up to 150.
140 people are being treated in hospital, up from 132 the day before. The number of intensive care patients also rose from 16 to 21.
The reproductive number is at 1.30 (up from 1.24 the previous day), meaning that one infected person on average passes the virus on to 1.30 other people.
Thursday 29 October, 3:45pm
During a press conference, minister for internal security Henri Kox (Déi Gréng) and police director Philippe Schrantz shared further details on police controls in light of new covid restrictions.
As of tomorrow, police will beginning checking curfew restrictions.
They will focus on three key areas:
- Controls of bars and restaurants;
- Checking whether sanitary measures are being respected during larger gatherings;
- Checking curfew restrictions are being respected.
The minister noted that police would not penalise the homeless for not being able to respect the curfew.
Schrantz advised people exempt from the curfew (e.g. for work, travel...) to have an official document with them as proof.
Fines for non-respect of the restrictions are the same as before, with €4,000 for restaurant and bar owners and up to €500 for individuals.
Whereas Kox said that it would be impossible for police to check each and every person or business, he called for common sense and solidarity in the fight against the virus.
Thursday 29 October, 11:05am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Wednesday 28 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 368,337 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 347,289 confirmed cases the previous day), including 11,170 deaths (up from a total of 11,038 deaths reported the previous day). There were 874.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 7 day period of 19-25 October. The Rt reproduction number was 1.434, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 1,235,132 confirmed cases (up from 1,198,695), including 35,785 deaths (compared to 35,541). There were 392.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.34 for the week 11-17 October.
- Germany: 464,239 confirmed cases (up from 449,275), including 10,183 deaths (up from 10,098). There were 93.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.03.
Globally there have been more than 44.5m confirmed infections, including more than 1.17m deaths due to the virus and more than 30m recovered patients.
Thursday 29 October, 10:35am
The economy minister, Franz Fayot, has asked companies to promote teleworking among their employees. More here.
Thursday 29 October, 10:30am
Parliament approved a law that temporarily lifts the cap on hours worked per day and per week in essential sectors. More here.
Thursday 29 October, 10:25am
The education minister, Claude Meisch, has said that next week’s midterm holidays will not be extended. More here.
Wednesday 28 October, 8:30pm
The French government introduced a national lockdown that will be slightly less strict than the shutdown in spring. Residents should remain at home, aside from going to work and for essential shopping, exercise and to seek or provide care, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said in a televised address this evening.
Schools will remain open. Telecommuting will be encouraged, but public offices and factories will remain open. Non-essential shops and bars and restaurants will be closed. Most private and public gatherings will not be allowed. Travel between French regions will not be allowed, except for people returning home, however France’s borders with EU countries will remain open.
Macron said that if the current trajectory held, doctors would soon have to decide between treating car accident victims or covid-19 patients.
The measure will be presented to the French parliament tomorrow. Macron said the restrictions were likely to take effect at 12midnight on Thursday night/Friday morning and run until 1 December.
Wednesday 28 October, 6:40pm
The German government has imposed a national partial lockdown, DPA and DW reported a short time ago. Schools and shops will remain open. Bars, restaurants, and cultural and recreational facilities will be closed. Professional football matches will be played behind closed doors. Intercity travel will be curtailed. Private gatherings will be limited to 10 people and telecommuting will be officially encouraged.
The German chancellor Angela Merkel said the country was “in a very serious situation” and needed to “act, and now, to avoid an acute national health emergency.”
The measures start on Monday 2 November and will last for at least a month.
Wednesday 28 October, 5:45pm
Another 774 people living in Luxembourg tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday--out of 12,347 PCR tests carried out--the latest numbers published by the government show. This brings the number of active infections to 5,831.
6.27% of tests were positive, the equivalent of 123 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, well above a threshold of 50 per 100,000 that marks out high risk areas.
There were no new fatalities, but 132 people are being treated in hospital, up from 114 the day before. The number of intensive care patients was the same at 16.
The reproductive number is at 1.24, meaning that one infected person on average passes the virus on to 1.24 other people.
Wednesday 28 October, 3:35pm
MPs on Wednesday decided to postpone a vote on new virus restrictions--including a curfew and rule of four--until Thursday. The final text and report on the law weren’t ready when the plenary session began at 3pm and the item had already been moved to the bottom of the agenda to allow for extra time.
LSAP faction leader Georges Engel sided with calls from the opposition to delay the vote to allow proper scrutiny of the documents, which parties agreed present significant limitations to personal freedoms. Although initially insisting the vote should take place today, the DP agreed to move it after finding itself at odds with its majority partners.
Wednesday 28 October, 3:00pm
The government will be providing an overnight shelter for homeless people during curfew, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The shelter in Findel--normally open during the winter months--will be open between 10pm and 8am, with a bus operating between the facility and Luxembourg City for better accessibility. Starting 16 November the shelter will also provide meals and medical care.
Wednesday 28 October, 2:30pm
Hospitals in Luxembourg have moved into the third stage of a coronavirus emergency plan, meaning they are starting to postpone non-urgent medical procedures not linked to covid-19. The Robert Schuman hospitals group earlier in the day had said it would no longer welcome visitors for patients.
A study by the University of Luxembourg meanwhile has highlighted the negative impact the pandemic and this year's lockdown has had on the mental health of children and teenagers. Prior to the virus outbreak, 96% of children were happy with their lives, but only 67% gave this answer after lockdown.
Wednesday 28 October, 11:05am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Tuesday 27 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 347,289 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 333,718 confirmed cases the previous day), including 11,038 deaths (up from a total of 10,899 deaths reported the previous day). There were 844.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 7 day period of 18-24 October. The Rt reproduction number was 1.442, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 1,198,695 confirmed cases (up from 1,165,278), including 35,541 deaths (compared to 35,018). There were 383.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.34 for the week 11-17 October.
- Germany: 449,275 confirmed cases (up from 437,866), including 10,098 deaths (up from 10,056). There were 80.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.17.
Globally there have been more than 44m confirmed infections, including more than 1.1m deaths due to the virus and more than 29.8m recovered patients.
Tuesday 27 October, 5:30pm
Out of 8,863 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Monday, 485 were positive, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The previous day the figure stood at 195.
The ministry reported no additional covid-19 deaths--the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg remains at 147.
114 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (unchanged from the previous day), including 16 in intensive care (up from 12).
The reproduction rate is at 1.36 (down from 1.52 on Monday)
Monday 26 October, 9:20pm
Lenert also explained that new rules restricting public gatherings to fewer than 100 people also included the number of guests a restaurant or bar can host at any one time. In addition, the minimum fine for individuals who don’t conform to the new restrictions has been increased from €25 to €100, with a maximum fine of €500.
Monday 26 October, 7:35pm
No new covid restrictions will be introduced in addition to the 11pm to 6am curfew and the rule of 4, health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) said on Monday evening.
Lenert added that she wanted to clarify the situation and what indicators had been used in defining the current covid-19 strategy.
Just 90 minutes before the press conference, daily figures indicated that over 10% of those who had taken a test for covid-19 the previous day had tested positive.
Lenert said that the authorities had been keeping an eye on developments in hospitals, health centres and retirement and care homes to determine whether new measures need to be taken.
She answered critics who said that the government should have acted two weeks ago, saying that on 12 October indicators were stable and not alarming. It would have been irresponsible to take action then. I wouldn’t have had answer to the questions that would have been posed,” the minister said.
But hidden figures are worrying, even if the exponential rise in the number of positive tests had not materialised, Lenert said – meaning that they have not more than doubled over the last few days.
Monday 26 October, 6:15pm
Other updates of the day include:
- Mamer commune on Monday cancelled its annual Christmas market and winter festival amid rising virus numbers. The City of Luxembourg is yet to say whether its Winterlights programme will go ahead.
- A testing station in Junglinster had to temporarily close on Monday afternoon as lines of cars waiting to access the site blocked traffic in the area. The station had opened in the morning for people with a prescription from their doctor and does not form part of the large-scale testing programme.
- CHEM hospital has converted its cafeteria into an outpatient clinic with 24 beds, a system already used during the pandemic in March. This allows its clinic to be used exclusively for the treatment of coronavirus patients.
- ECG secondary school in Merl switched to remote learning after a positive case among staff left ten teachers in quarantine. Staffing levels are so reduced that the school cannot continue teaching at Campus Geesseknäppchen. Depending on the test results of those quarantined, awaited this week, teaching could resume on site.
Monday 26 October, 6:05pm
Deputy prime minister and minister of transport and the armed forces François Bausch has decided to enter quarantine after one of his close staff tested positive for covid-19. Bausch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus, a statement said.
Monday 26 October, 5:35pm
Out of 1,903 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Sunday, 195 were positive, the health ministry said on Monday. The previous day the figure stood at 491.
The ministry reported 2 additional covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 147.
114 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (up from 86 the previous day), including 12 in intensive care (up from 10).
The reproduction rate is at 1.52%.
Monday 26 October, 4:55pm
The health ministry confirmed on Monday that the new COVID Consultation Centre (CCC) will open its doors on Tuesday, 27 October at 10 a.m. in the former BnL extension located in Kirchberg.
Monday 26 October, 12:10pm
In the week from 17 to 23 October, there were 76 new infections among primary school pupils and 48 teachers in the public system, the government said in its weekly update on 26 October. This compared to 135 students and 51 teachers at secondary school level.
At the country’s private schools, there were 49 new infections at primary schools, including three teachers. There were no new infections recorded among secondary school students although 12 teachers tested positive.
There were no so-called scenario 3 infections, in which the virus is spread within the school. All cases were linked to outside sources with no more than two students infected in any one class.
Monday 26 October, 11:45am
Luxembourg’s financial centre watchdog--the CSSF--has urged all companies under its supervision to revert to remote working “wherever possible.” The CSSF in a statement said the country was “facing an unprecedented upsurge in coronavirus infections whose consequences cannot be measured at this stage.” It added that the sector should do its bit to mitigate the spread of the virus by allowing staff to telework and ensure safety measures are in place for those employees who must work on-site.
Sunday 25 October, 5:25pm
Out of 10,366 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Saturday, 491 were positive, the health ministry said on Sunday. The previous day the figure stood at 862.
The ministry reported 1 additional covid-19 death, bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 145.
86 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (the same as the previous day), including 10 in intensive care (also the same).
The reproduction rate is at 1,69%.
Saturday 24 October, 5:35pm
Out of 11,948 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Friday, 862 were positive, the health ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry reported 3 additional covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 144.
86 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (constant from previous day), including 10 in intensive care (constant).
Friday 23 October, 5.35pm
Out of 8,936 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Thursday, 516 were positive, the health ministry said on Friday.
The ministry reported 1 additional covid-19 death bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 141.
86 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (up from 69 from the previous day), including 10 in intensive care (up from 8).
Friday 23 October, 4.23pm
The curfew and rule of 4 will be imposed for an initial period of one month.
All competitive sports apart from the top divisions, which are semi-professional, will be banned.
Friday 23 October, 4.15pm
There is no single sector or type of person that has been more affected than others, Bettel said.
Hospitals and old people’s homes have suffered staff shortages.
Tests from waste water show that the virus had spread right across the grand duchy.
Friday 23 October, 4.05pm
In a press conference prime minister Xavier Bettel said that new measures to limit contact as much as possible are being introduced. A rule of 4 will be introduced, both at home and in restaurants and bars. And a curfew between 11pm and 6am will also be introduced.
Friday 23 October, 11:05am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Thursday 22 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 270,132 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 253,386 confirmed cases the previous day), including 10,588 deaths (up from a total of 10,539 deaths reported the previous day). There were 636.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the 7-day period of 13-19 October. The Rt reproduction number was 1.46, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 999,043 confirmed cases (up from 957,421), including 34,210 deaths (compared to 34,048). There were 251.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.34 for the week 11-17 October.
- Germany: 392,049 confirmed cases (up from 380,762), including 9,905 deaths (up from 9,875). There were 56.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.11 (down from 1.09).
Globally there have been more than 41.7m confirmed infections, including more than 1.1m deaths due to the virus and more than 28.3m recovered patients.
Thursday 22 October, 6:10pm
The government issued new tracing guidelines in light of the recent spike in covid-19 infections, which go into effect starting Friday 23 October.
The government urges anyone who tests positive to go immediately into self-isolation, as should those who have symptoms “compatible with covid-19” while they are awaiting test results.
Anyone testing positive will be informed by the health inspectorate, but the health ministry added in its communiqué that “delays are possible” given the high number of people they are having to contact each day.
Those who have been in contact with someone testing positive recently for covid-19 are also asked to self-quarantine.
Those who have been in “high-risk contact” with someone who has tested positive should self-quarantine. Such contact includes being within two metres for 15 minutes or longer, without wearing a mask or applying appropriate sanitary measures, with a positive person from 48 hours before the symptoms first began.
Thursday 22 October, 5:35pm
Out of 12,177 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Wednesday, 595 were positive, the health ministry said on Thursday. That brings the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 12,333.
The ministry also reported two additional covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 140.
69 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 (up from 67 from the previous day), including 8 in intensive care.
The Rt effective reproduction rate on Wednesday was 1.52, above the targeted threshold of 1.
Thursday 22 October, 5:05pm
The coronavirus is hitting hospital staff with the Robert Schuman hospitals group confirming to RTL that 14 members of staff had tested positive with another 22 quarantined awaiting a test result. At CHL--another of the country’s biggest healthcare providers--90 members of staff are currently unable to work, 30 because they have been tested positive for the virus, with the other 60 quarantined as a precaution.
The orthopedics ward at the Robert Schuman hospital in Kirchberg shut its doors to new patients this week after two patients and a member of staff tested positive. All other patients on the ward have since tested negative but will be tested again next week. On Tuesday, CHL had closed its trauma and vascular surgery ward after eight people, including five patients, had tested positive for the virus.
Luxembourg City’s Photothèque meanwhile has also had to close after several members of staff contracted the Sars-Cov-2 virus. City officials did not reveal how many employees were affected.
Thursday 22 October, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Wednesday 21 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 253,386 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 240,159 confirmed cases the previous day), including 10,539 deaths (up from a total of 10,489 deaths reported the previous day). There were 590.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week 12-18 October (daily figure not available). The Rt reproduction number was 1.451 for the week 15-21 October, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 957,421 confirmed cases (up from 930,745), including 34,048 deaths (compared to 33,885). There were 246.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.35 for the week 4-10 October.
- Germany: 380,762 confirmed cases (up from 373,167), including 9,875 deaths (up from 9,836). There were 51.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.09 (down from 1.25).
Globally there have been more than 41.2m confirmed infections, including more than 1.13m deaths due to the virus and more than 28.1m recovered patients.
Wednesday 21 October, 6pm
Out of 7,475 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Tuesday, 416 were positive, the health ministry said on Wednesday. That brings the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 11,671.
The ministry also reported two additional covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 138.
67 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 on Tuesday (up from 74 on Monday), including 6 in intensive care.
The Rt effective reproduction rate on Monday was 1.28, above the targeted threshold of 1, up slightly from 1.25 the previous day.
Wednesday 21 October, 5:50pm
The health minister appeared to appeal for a voluntary lockdown to avoid the dramatic uptick in new infections worsening. Paulette Lenert (LSAP) called on businesses to reimplement teleworking where possible and on individuals to limit movement on a voluntary basis. She stressed that there were no immediate plans to enforce containment measures because the majority of new infections concerned younger, lower risk age groups.
Wednesday 21 October, 5:15pm
The health minister Paulette Lenert was asked during a press conference if Luxembourg’s government was considering a second shutdown or other measures to combat the recent rise in covid-19 transmission. Lenert said there were no immediate plans, but the cabinet would “analyse the situation” during its meeting on Friday and would probably work through the weekend.
Wednesday 21 October, 5pm:
Speaking to Nicolas Léonard at Paperjam (our sister publication), François Koepp, secretary general of the Horesca hospitality sector trade federation, warned the government against closing down retailers and restaurants for a second time. Koepp stated in the interview:
“I have no official information. But shutting down the hospitality sector alone wouldn’t make sense. Schools must, in that case, also be closed, and therefore nurseries, supermarkets... The main places of contamination are, in my opinion, public transport, schools, families. The hospitality sector only comes afterwards. Avoid making decisions without communicating and analysing the numbers accurately. Where do the contaminations take place? What are the relevant age groups? When you have 3 people aged 85 hospitalised, that immediately shifts the numbers. Let’s keep calm. Is it necessary to close a bicycle repair business? There aren’t that many people going there. These people can continue to work, in my eyes. Butchers and other small traders must also be left open. Closing the hospitality sector is therefore not a solution since it would not lower the numbers! But that the government is considering a shutdown, I can believe it.”
Wednesday 21 October, 4:40pm
The health minister said there were 416 new covid-19 infections recorded in Luxembourg on Tuesday (compared to 230 on Monday).
Wednesday 21 October, 11:15am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Tuesday 20 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 240,159 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 230,480 confirmed cases the previous day), including 10,489 deaths (up from a total of 10,443 deaths reported the previous day). There were 546.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week 11-17 October (daily figures not available). The Rt reproduction number was 1.466 for the week 14-20 October, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 930,745 confirmed cases (up from 910,277), including 33,885 deaths (compared to 33,477). There were 246.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.35 for the week 4-10 October.
- Germany: 373,167 confirmed cases (up from 366,299), including 9,836 deaths (up from 9,789). There were 48.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.25 (down from 1.35).
Globally there have been more than 40.8m confirmed infections, including more than 1.125m deaths due to the virus and more than 27.9m recovered patients.
Tuesday 20 October, 5:35pm
Out of 5,565 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Monday, 230 were positive, the health ministry said on Tuesday. That brings the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 11,241.
The ministry also reported one additional covid-19 death, bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 136.
74 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 on Tuesday (up from 63 on Monday), including 5 in intensive care.
The Rt effective reproduction rate on Monday was 1.25, above the targeted threshold of 1, up slightly from 1.20 the previous day.
Tuesday 20 October, 11:10am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Monday 19 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 230,480 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 222,253 confirmed cases the previous day), including 10,443 deaths (up from a total of 10,413 deaths reported the previous day). There were 479.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week 9-15 October (daily figures not available). The Rt reproduction number was 1.518 for the week 12-18 October, above the target threshold of 1.
- France: 910,277 confirmed cases (up from 897,034), including 33,477 deaths (compared to 29,065). There were 234.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.35 for the week 4-10 October.
- Germany: 366,299 confirmed cases (up from 361,974), including 9,789 deaths (up from 9,777). There were 45.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.35 (down from 1.44).
Globally there have been more than 40.4m confirmed infections, including more than 1.1m deaths due to the virus and more than 27.7m recovered patients.
Tuesday 20 October, 10:40am
Researchers have warned in a recent report that current “social distancing and hygiene measures are not as effective or not followed as needed to mitigate the second wave” in Luxembourg.
Monday 19 October, 5:30pm
Out of 1,049 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Sunday, 112 were positive, the health ministry said on Monday. That brings the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 11,010.
The ministry also reported two additional covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of people who did not survive a coronavirus infection in Luxembourg up to 135.
63 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 on Monday (up from 51 on Sunday), including 4 in intensive care.
The Rt effective reproduction rate on Monday was 1.20, above the targeted threshold of 1, but down slightly from 1.4 the previous day.
Monday 19 October, 11:50am
Here are the latest figures from neighbouring countries, announced by government sources, as of Sunday 18 October 2020:
- Belgium: Cumulative total of 222,253 confirmed covid-19 cases (up from a cumulative total of 213,115 confirmed cases the previous day), including 10,413 deaths (up from a total of 10,392 deaths reported the previous day). There were 450.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week 8-14 October (daily figures not available). The Rt reproduction number was 1.555 for the week 11-17 October, above the target threshold of 1 (daily figures not available).
- France: 897,034 confirmed cases (up from 867,197), including 33,477 deaths (compared to 33,392). There were 228.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R effective reproduction number was 1.35 for the week 4-10 October.
- Germany: 361,974 confirmed cases (up from 356,387), including 9,777 deaths (up from 8,551). There were 42.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous 7 days. The R reproduction number was 1.44 (up from 1.4).
Globally there have been more than 40m confirmed infections, including more than 1.1m deaths due to the virus and more than 27.5m recovered patients.
Correction, 20 October at 9am: The number of French cases, deaths and reproduction rate were previously reported incorrectly and have been corrected
Monday 19 October, 8:30am
The health ministry said it would open, at 12noon today, a new covid-19 testing centre in the former national library (BNL) building, 31 boulevard Konrad Adenauer, Kirchberg. Currently there are 7 other testing stations, including in Hollerich and Howald.
Sunday 18 October, 6:45pm
Out of 8,618 covid-19 PCR tests of Luxembourg residents on Saturday, 242 were positive, the health ministry said on Sunday. The positive rate was 38.65 per 100,000 inhabitants. There were 175 positive results on Friday, 227 on Thursday and 214 on Wednesday. That brings the cumulative total since the pandemic started to 10,888.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday. The total number of covid-19 deaths in Luxembourg remained 133.
51 patients were hospitalised due to covid-19 on Saturday (up from 47 on Friday), including 4 in intensive care (unchanged from Friday).
The Rt effective reproduction rate on Saturday was 1.4 (up from 1.29 on Friday), above the targeted threshold of 1.
Saturday 17 October, 7:45pm
During a press conference that started a short time ago, Xavier Bettel, the prime minister, and Paulette Lenert, the health minister, said Luxembourg’s government would not introduce further restrictions to combat covid-19 at the moment.
Earlier this week, the Belgian and French governments implemented stricter measures, while the German chancellor Angela Merkel called on residents to voluntarily reduce contact and movement