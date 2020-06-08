Romney marches; New Zealand covid free

Dilemma over police reform, Banksy and NFL support, slave trader statue toppled, US troop withdrawal, Powell endorses Biden, and the Golden Gate’s new tune. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
US Protests stay peaceful as Romney joins Washington march
In what could be a significant statement, Republican senator and former presidential hopeful Mitt Romney joined a group of hundreds of evangelicals marching in Washington DC on Sunday. Romney, the first GOP senator to publicly join a protest in the capital, told The Washington Post that he wanted to find “a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.” President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he has ordered the National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington. CNBC takes a look back at a week of protest.
Minneapolis could abolish police force
Minneapolis city council president Lisa Bender on Saturday tweeted that the city plans to replace its police department with “a transformative new model of public safety.” Nine out of 13 council members later publicly declared their support for the move, CBS Minnesota reports. But. Fox News says the city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, on Sunday reiterated his opposition to the idea of abolishing the police force.
Democrats face dilemma on police reform
And on a national level, Democrats are finding it problematic to fully support protestors’ demands for reforms and cuts to police funding, Reuters explains. But Politico reckons that Kamala Harris, one of the front-runners to become Joe Biden’s VP pick, has managed to balance her self-defined image as a “progressive prosecutor.”
Banksy, NFL and sky writing
Graffiti artist Banksy has come out with a new work condemning what he calls the “faulty system” that is making black people’s lives a misery. The work, posted on Instagram, features a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The National Football League in American has publicly apologised on Twitter, “for not listening to NFL players earlier” and now wants to “encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.” And a pilot from Nova Scotia in Canada last Thursday flew an elaborate pattern in the shape of a fist in a show of solidarity for the anti-racism movement, according to CTV News.
Slave trader statue toppled in Bristol
Two days of protest in cities across the UK were largely peaceful, although some trouble feared in London and images went out around the world of a female mounted police office falling from her horse as it bolted and she smashed into a traffic light. The demonstration in Bristol culminated on Sunday with protestors pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which racial equality groups and others have long petitioned to be removed. The action received wide-spread support but also condemnation, especially from Home Secretary Priti Patel who called it “utterly disgraceful”. The BBC, The Guardian and The Times have reports.
Protests throughout Europe
European capitals including Berlin, Paris, Rome and Madrid were all host at the weekend to protests in support of the black lives matter demonstrations in the United States. France24 and Euronews have roundups. Luxembourg’s own protest outside the US embassy on Friday was well attended and peaceful, as we reported.
New Zealand has no more covid-19 cases
New Zealand’s health ministry has stated that the country’s sole remaining covid-19 patient, sufferer woman in her 50s and based in Auckland, has recovered. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that all remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday, though strict border controls will remain in place. But a professor from New Zealand’s the Science Media Centre did warn that this is “only the first battle in what will be a long-term war against this virus.” The NZ Herald, Reuters, and Daily Mail have more.
Weaker virus?
Bloomberg carries a report that a leading virologist and doctor in Italy claim they have seen evidence from the viral load on swabs that have suggested covid-19 may have mutated into a weaker version and, coupled with fewer deaths and infected patients, this could mean it may even vanish without a vaccine.
Powell endorses Biden; Bush says he won’t vote Trump
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell told CNN on Sunday that he will be voting for Joe Biden in November’s presidential election. In an interview with Jake Tapper, Powell said that president Donald Trump has “drifted away” from the Constitution. Meanwhile, former Republican president George W. Bush has told the New York Times that he will not support Trump’s re-election.
Germany troop withdrawal plan causes consternation
Some 9,500 American troops are set to be withdrawn from bases in Germany by September, according to reports in The New York Times, Deutsche Welle, The Guardian the BBC. The decision has angered some German politicians and even some US military experts have labelled the move a mistake.
Controversy at Luxembourg home for blind
Tageblatt reports on controversy at the general assembly of the Fondation Lëtzebuerger Blannevereenegung. Families of residents accuse the director of the home for the blind near Mersch of lacking humanity and say the institution now resembles a prison. They greeted members of the board with a display of thumbs turned down on Saturday.
Golden Gate hum turns SF into “one big David Lynch movie”
San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate bridge now emits what the San Francisco Chronicle calls a “ghostly, ear-rattling thrum” when wind gusts through new slats on its bicycle path railings. Local radio station KQED said the bridge is now “effectively a giant orange wheezing kazoo” that has turned the city into “one big David Lynch movie”.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts